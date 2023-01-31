Grupo Financiero Banorte: Poised For More Outperformance

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • Banorte’s latest quarter reinforced investor optimism, outperforming across virtually all fundamental metrics.
  • Backed by a strong capital position, the attractive dividend yield also appears to be well-covered.
  • Relative to expectations for another year of double-digit % earnings growth, the valuation seems undemanding.

Several Mexican Banknotes of different currencies. Concept: Inflation volatility

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

Coming off a strong FY22 for Mexico's fourth-largest bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY) (OTCQX:GBOOF), management's updated guidance points to another strong year ahead, supported by 'higher for longer' interest rates. In particular, the FY23 ROE

Grupo Financiero Banorte Valuation

MarketScreener

NIM Trend

Grupo Financiero Banorte

Capitalization Trend

Grupo Financiero Banorte

FY23 Guidance

Grupo Financiero Banorte

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.79K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.