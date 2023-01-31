Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock via Getty Images

Coming off a strong FY22 for Mexico's fourth-largest bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY) (OTCQX:GBOOF), management's updated guidance points to another strong year ahead, supported by 'higher for longer' interest rates. In particular, the FY23 ROE guidance of 19.5-21% was a key highlight, as the bank continues to see strong margins and favorable asset quality trends offsetting any opex headwinds. With the bank also embedding conservative macro assumptions, the projected double-digit earnings growth seems well within reach. In turn, expect stronger shareholders returns, implying upside to the FY22 yield of ~8% yield.

Also boosting the appeal of owning Banorte here is the favorable operating backdrop relative to the rest of LatAm - at a time of massive uncertainty for key regions like Brazil and Chile, the lower political/economic uncertainty in Mexico stands out. While the stock commands a premium to book, this is well justified by the best-in-class ROE; the ~9x fwd earnings valuation (a historical discount) also screens favorably relative to the earnings growth potential, presenting a compelling entry point at these levels.

MarketScreener

Strong P&L Result on Continued Loan Growth; Underlying Asset Quality Intact

Banorte's latest quarter was, like previous quarters, strong all-around - net interest income growth was the main headline at +18% YoY, supported by a 6.7% net interest margin (+60bps YoY). The only blemish was that headline numbers were clouded by higher provisions at +33% YoY, though this was due to a one-off hit to asset quality. As a result, non-performing loan (NPL) formation was higher, along with an increased cost of risk and lower coverage. That said, context is important - per management, this quarter was impacted by a one-off corporate case that was well-covered by the additional reserves built in prior years. So even with some normalization higher, underlying asset quality remains strong and well above pre-COVID averages.

Grupo Financiero Banorte

Fundamentally, loan growth continues to be a source of strength, supported by a surprisingly solid performance in the corporate segment this quarter. To recap, Banorte's performing loan portfolio accelerated to +12% YoY in Q4, well above the bank's prior loan growth guidance of 7-9% for the full year. The corporate portfolio, while smaller than the other key segments, was the standout, reversing the prior quarters' slowdown. Meanwhile, the consumer (+15.0% YoY) and mortgage (+13.2% YoY) segments remained the primary growth engines.

Capitalization Remains Robust, Supporting the Attractive Dividend

Banorte's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 22.9% in Q4 2022, comprising a Tier 1 ratio of 22.5% and a CET1 ratio of 15.2%. While the capital position was boosted by earnings retention, the bank's overall CAR and Tier 1 ratios were largely down YoY amid an acceleration in risk-weighted asset growth, as well as the FX impact on Banorte's USD-denominated AT1s and Tier-2 notes. Still, the capitalization remained well above minimum requirements (for CET1 of 7.9% and CAR of 11.4%), as well as the 17.9% threshold for TLAC (i.e., 'Total Loss Absorption Capacity' or the portion of capital available for write-downs or equity conversion in a resolution scenario).

Grupo Financiero Banorte

Importantly, the strong capital position ensures Banorte has ample dividend-paying capacity - the bank paid out total dividends of MXN11.89/share in FY22 based on a 75% payout ratio of full-year earnings (implying a high-single-digit % yield). While this year's yield was helped by an extraordinary dividend, the strong capital buffer and management's commitment to paying out a minimum of 50% of earnings before considering buybacks or special dividends provide income-focused investors with a lot to like here.

FY23 Guidance Impressive but May Still be Conservative

Alongside the Q4 results, management gave investors further reason for optimism with a strong FY23 guidance - net income is set to fall within the MXN50.5-52.5bn range (+11-15.5% YoY), implying an impressive 19.5%-21% ROE. Underlying the return profile is 30-50bps of margin expansion, loan growth of 6-8%, and a 1.6-1.8% cost of risk, signaling another year of double-digit % earnings growth for the bank.

Grupo Financiero Banorte

While a higher opex run rate could be a headwind, the conservative macro assumptions mean these numbers are likely achievable. Of note, the guidance assumes a steep economic slowdown at GDP growth of 0.5-1.5% (vs. ~3% in FY22), even though domestic demand has been resilient so far. Private credit growth, for instance, surprised to the upside in the low-teens % in November and looks set to outperform into FY23 as well.

Poised for More Outperformance

Banorte has been reaping the benefits of a higher rate environment without compromising on asset quality, with guidance indicating another year of strong ROE generation in FY23. All in all, I see no reason why Banorte won't continue its strong earnings momentum - the higher interest rate backdrop looks here to stay, and so does the bank's low-cost funding base, both of which should contribute to sustained double-digit earnings growth. While the stock has rallied on the Q4 outperformance, the current valuation remains at a discount to historical levels, presenting good value relative to the underlying fundamentals.

