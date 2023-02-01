BMW: Questions Abound Regarding Fuel Efficiency And Emissions From Series 3 PHEVs

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • A recent European report, including a BMW Series3 PHEV, disputes PHEV's CO2 emissions and fuel efficiency. Calls for PHEV regulations to be based on reality, not myths.
  • Some aspects of emissions and fuel efficiency data might mislead BMW Series 3 and upcoming Series 5 PHEV purchasers.
  • Thirty global companies petition the European Commission to require all corporate cars and vans to be electric by 2030. Six out of 10 cars sold in Europe are company cars.
  • BMW is making a lot of progress on full electrification of its portfolio but how it positions hybrids is questionable.

BMW i3 Electric Car

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Traditional auto makers are challenged by needing to rephrase their focus as the BEV revolution comes fast. This is no more evident than at BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) which has in the past has been deeply

This article was written by

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.27K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.