AdvanSix - Muddling Through

Feb. 17, 2023 12:05 PM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)HON
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • AdvanSix Inc. has seen a strong 2022, but ended the year a bit softer than expected.
  • This softness still translates into solid earnings here, yet net capital investments will eat meaningfully into 2023 cash flows.
  • Valuations looks reasonable, but cash flows coming under pressure might cast some doubt on the valuation here.
  • Given this, I am tempted to take profits here on AdvanSix Inc. after having enjoyed a nice run higher.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Stock Market Takes A Steep Dive After Consumer Price Index Numbers Released

Spencer Platt

In September of last year, I concluded that shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) were no longer advancing, as its shares had seen a reversal in recent months despite arguably strong operating momentum. This was to be

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.03K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cut the position at $43 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.