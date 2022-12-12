Sundry Photography

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is the world's largest provider of a Content Delivery Networks [CDNs], which is basically a footprint of data centres which hold a cached version of a website in different locations across the globe. The basic idea is when you access a website connected through Cloudflare, it's sends you the content from the closest location, which results in faster loading times. Cloudflare has grown to become a major player in this industry and currently serves ~33% of the Fortune 500. The company also has a partnership with Apple (AAPL) for its iCloud Private Relay, which helps Apple users to hide their IP address when browsing. Given the concerns about "cookies" and privacy, this could be a continued growth opportunity for Cloudflare. In addition, I discovered viral platform ChatGPT is one of Cloudflare's customers and the company has an opportunity to benefit from the growth in the AI industry. In my December post on Cloudflare I covered its third quarter results and thus in this post I'm will be diving into its fourth quarter results and the AI opportunity, let's dive in.

Business Model Review

In my September post on Cloudflare I covered its business model in great detail, in this post I will just do a quick review. As mentioned in the introduction, Cloudflare is a CDN provider mainly but it also has built out its "Cloudflare One Platform". This platform includes three main pillars its Zero Trust service, its Network services and its applications.

I believe "Zero Trust" network security is an area of vast potential. This basically means users to a network are given "least privileged access" by default. A great analogy is imagine you are entering a corporate office (as a visitor) and must sign in for security reasons. In a "Zero Trust" scenario, you are given a badge which gives you access to a specific meeting room or area, but not the entire organisation. This is much more secure as it effectively means the person can't "move laterally" and walk into a confidential R&D department to steal company secrets. The same is true in I.T networks, Zero Trust basically gives a user only access to the I.T applications they require for their role. This may seem like common sense but most I.T networks are actually designed in the opposite way, where once a user has access, they can use virtually every application. Cloudflare is still fairly early journey in its Zero Trust product journey and has new features coming in March/April 2023. However, the company has huge potential given Gartner forecasts 10% of large organizations will have a secure and measurable Zero Trust architecture in place by 2026. In addition, the industry is forecast to grow at a 17.3% compounded annual growth rate up until 2027. Its Network services include; Firewall as a service, WAN or Wide Area Network as a service, smart routing and more. While its applications include vital devices such as Web Application Firewalls [WAF] to stop DDoS cybersecurity attacks and load balancing to help applications run smoothly.

The Overlooked AI Opportunity

AI has been a hot topic recently and the industry is forecast to grow at a rapid 37.3% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] up until 2030. Industry "hype" has also been backed up by many real world applications. A popular application launched in November 2022, was Open AI's ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot platform, which went viral online. This "iPhone moment" was a catalyst for investors to invest into a range of companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), who was an early investor into Open AI and invested a further $10 billion into the company. In addition, AI stocks such as C3.ai (AI), have jumped in price by over 169% since January, despite not being directly related to Open AI. However, I believe many investors overlooked the fact that ChatGPT currently has its performance and security managed by Cloudflare, which then connects to Microsoft Azure. The company doesn't advertise this directly but the observant among you will notice, that on the connection screen which sometimes shows up when accessing ChatGPT, it say at the bottom "Performance & Security by Cloudflare" (see below screenshot). I really discovered this in February 2023 and it acts as indication of Cloudflare's potential to offer similar services to other AI companies.

The more ChatGPT users which use the application (and thus Cloudflare's network), the greater amount of revenue Cloudflare makes. Especially as websites grow, they often require many more of the aforementioned services from improved firewalls to load balancing etc. AI companies also often need a solution to run models across model cloud providers, but this can be hampered by "data egrees" policies, which often means a company is charged to access its own training data from a specific cloud provider. Cloudflare has a couple of solutions for this such as Cloudflare Worker and its R2 products. Thus Cloudflare is poised to become the go to provider for AI workloads and other hybrid neutral networks.

Fourth Quarter Breakdown

Cloudflare reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported revenue of $247.7 million which increased by a rapid 42% year over year and beat analyst expectations by $0.63 million. This was driven an extra 134 large customers, which pay Cloudflare over $100,000 each year. The revenue from these larger customers also increased by a rapid 56% year over year and contributed to 63% of its total. This is a positive sign as often larger companies have greater potential for cross selling and also tend to be more "sticky" by nature. Therefore it was not a surprise to discover Cloudflare has a super high dollar based net retention rate of 122%, this means customers are staying with the platform and spending more.

It was great to see Cloudflare's customers range across a variety of industries from financial services to energy, government and utilities. This means the company is less vulnerable to a cyclical downturn in a single industry. More recently these customer wins included a Fortune 500 energy company, which signed up a three year deal worth $1.6 million, for a variety of Zero Trust products. In addition, a Fortune 500 financial services company, expanded its agreement to a $1.1 million, three year deal. The business did this in order consolidate vendors and again setup a Zero Trust architecture, which is a strong growth industry I discussed in the introduction. "Vendor consolidation" also looked to be a popular customer value proposition, as a Europe based financial services giant signed a $1.8 million deal, for that reason. Over in Africa, Cloudflare signed a huge $2.8 million deal with a utility company for a vast Internet of Things [IoT] rollout. This company is utilising Cloudflare's network monitoring tools, to track around 3,300 sensors. This is an intriguing use case, which definitely opens up the door to further IoT opportunities. The IoT is forecast to grow at a 26.4% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] and reach a value of over $2.465 trillion by 2029.

In mid December 2022, Cloudflare also received the prestigious FedRAMP certification, which means the company can now sell to governments much easier. Its first federal contract was a $7.2 million five year deal with .gov in the U.S. This means that the White House emails and its press webpages are now enabled by Cloudflare, a big responsibility but also a great endorsement for Cloudflare. The state of North Carolina also has a $3 million deal to help with election security, which is also a hot topic and could offer a further opportunity.

Margins and Expenses

Breaking down the margins, for Q4,22 Cloudflare reported a gross margin of 77.4%, which is above its long term average of 75% which is a positive. The company did generate an operating loss of $50.7 million, which was worse than the prior year's loss $41.4 million, in Q4,21. This was mainly driven by a 34% increase in operating expenses to $257.6 million. However, a positive was expenses as a portion of revenue declined from 99% in Q4,21 to 93.77% by Q4,22. This was a result of management slashing costs in Q4,22 and operating leverage starting to show in the business.

Another positive is 30.9% or $79.7 million of its expenses is derived from R&D expenses and thus I don't consider this to be a negative as the company must continually invest in its product to stay ahead of the competition.

Cloudflare has $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet, which is solid. The business does have fairly high debt of $1.4 billion in the form of convertible senior notes, but the majority of this looks to be "long term" by nature, thus not due within the next 2 years.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Cloudflare I have plugged its latest financials into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 37% revenue growth for "next year" which in my model refers to the full year of 2023. This growth rate is based upon managements guidance for the year, as well as my own forecasts of continued growth in products related to Zero Trust. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster growth rate of 43% per year. This may seem optimistic but it is basically 1% higher than the Q4,22 YoY growth rate of 42%. I expect this to be driven by a rebound in the economy, which I expected to have slightly muted demand in 2023 (I will discuss more on this in the "Risks" section). I am also forecasted tailwinds from AI, to help enhance revenue growth in 2024 onwards, but this is really an extra bonus.

To increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have capitalized the company's extensive R&D investments, which boosted the net income margin to negative 3.2% in 2022. I have forecast this margin to grow to 25% over the next 8 years. This is fairly optimistic but not unbelievable given the average margin of a software company is 23% and I believe Cloudflare is "above average" due to its Fortune 500 customer base, which has high retention. In fact, management is bullish on its future retention rates believes it can expand this from a great 122% to an exceptional 130% net dollar retention rate, as its Zero trust and R2 products gain more traction. In addition, a portion of Cloudflare's customers are in the cryptocurrency industry such as the largest exchange in the U.S, Coinbase (COIN), as well as the infamous FTX and others such as Bitfinex and WazirX. We are currently experiencing a "crypto winter", which has resulted in a slowdown in trading. If crypto rebound in the future, then this could help bolster Cloudflare's, revenue and also help margins. Cloudflare generated positive free cash flow in the second half of 2022, and management forecasts this to continue into 2023, which is a positive.

Given these factors I get a fair value of $58.64 per share, which is close to the $58 share price at the time of writing. Therefore I will deem the stock to be "fairly valued", as generally for me to consider a stock to be "undervalued" I look for at least 10% below its intrinsic value. However, this all depends upon your specific investing style.

As an extra datapoint, Cloudflare trades at a price to sales ratio = 21, which is 45% cheaper than its 5 year average.

Risks

Longer Sales Cycles/Recession

Many analysts have forecast a recession in 2023, thus I believe this may result in a demand slowdown for Cloudflare. In its earnings call management stated that they are seeing customers "take longer" to sign expansion deals and procurement departments are scrutinising much more so.

Final Thoughts

Cloudflare has proven its metal as a leading content delivery network and provider of high performance, secure applications. The company's adoption by ChatGPT, will likely act as a short term catalyst for the stock, but also opens up further opportunities in the AI industry. Even despite this its Zero trust products are growing fast and its FedRAMP certification opens up the government market. The only issue with this stock is its valuation which isn't exactly cheap after the recent run up in price, but it is "fairly valued" intrinsically in my eyes and undervalued relative to historic multiples.