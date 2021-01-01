Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Big Money Biotech IPOs Struggled Last Year and Recursion Was No Exception

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) - the subject of this analysis - IPOd in April 2021, issuing 27.88m shares at a price of $18 per share, and raising >$500m - making it the sixth largest biotech-focused IPO this decade.

A few months prior to Recursion's IPO, another company focused on derisking the drug development process by using cutting edge technology, artificial intelligence and computational tools also had raised >$500m via its IPO - AbCellera Biologics (ABCL). A third company focused on AI-driven drug discovery for precision oncology - Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) also raised >$400m in a July 2020 IPO.

share price performance of selected companies focused on AI-driven drug discovery (TradingView)

As we can see above all three companies' share prices have significantly underperformed the market, and in the case of Recursion and AbCellera, are down well over 50% since IPO.

This speaks to the fact that Recursion and AbCellera IPOd at a time when the market's optimism about the biotech industry and its ability to develop new and better drugs, improving patient's lives while also rewarding investors prepared to embrace a little risk - was at an all-time high.

Between March 2020 and January 2021 - prompted by the pharma industry's discovery of messenger-RNA vaccines to protect against the threat of COVID - the flagship biotech ETF index XBI (XBI) went on an incredible bull run, gaining over 100%, creating optimism in the market and leading to a spate of high profile, big money IPOs for companies.

This in turn created a situation where there was too much private biotech VC money invested in these cash-rich companies that had no clear path to commercial success, and as the economy began to turn and amid rising interest rates and inflation, the market turned its back on biotech and valuations began to tumble - the value of the XBI fell from >$135, to >$70 between May 2021 and 2022.

Today Recursion's share trade at $7.8, down 57% since IPO, and >80% from their initial post-IPO high of ~$40. In the first 9m of 2022, Recursion generated $26m of revenue and made a loss of $185m - the kinds of numbers that were forgiven by the market in 2020 and 2021, but prompted sell-offs in 2022, with no prospect of profitability in sight.

Doubts Persist About Recursion's Business Model

In its Q322 10Q submission Recursion describes its business model as follows:

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System ("OS"), a platform built across diverse technologies that enables us to map and navigate trillions of biological and chemical relationships within one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets, the Recursion Data Universe.

In an introductory video on Recursion's website Recursion states that today, ~90% of all drug candidates ultimately fail to get approved, and that the total amount invested in each new approved drug is >$2bn.

In many ways the above statement highlights both the biggest strength and the biggest weakness of Recursion's business model. The company says it can help drug developers increase their chances of developing successful drug candidates using its technology - a potential strength.

But what if Recursion's technology is unsuccessful, and it becomes a net contributor to the wasted dollars invested in unsuccessful products? The latter is statistically more likely than the former, after all, unless Recursion is a truly revolutionary technology company, and there have not been too many signs of that to date.

Recursion can supply impressive sounding numbers to wow investors and clients - as of Q322 the company says it has developed:

A portfolio of clinical stage, preclinical and discovery programs and continued scaling the total number of phenomic experiments to over 163 million, the size of its proprietary data universe to approximately 19 petabytes and the number of biological and chemical relationships to over 2.9 trillion.

The issue here is whether anybody truly knows how many "phenomic experiments" may be required to isolate a strong novel drug candidate, or how many petabytes of data, or how many "biological and chemical relationships". Is 2.9 trillion a lot, or a little? The answer may be that nobody knows yet.

Recursion's central thesis pits Vroom's Law - that drug discovery is becoming slower and more expensive over time - against Moore's law - that computing power becomes faster and less expensive over time.

Recursion's opportunity for arbitrage in drug discovery space (investor presentation)

It's a fair point to make, but does it actually translate to Recursion being able to make concrete progress today, or are clients still essentially paying Recursion to attempt to find a needle in a haystack - albeit with more powerful (and expensive) technology, and lots of well-paid, highly intelligent staff?

Signs of Progress In Pipeline - But Nothing Concrete Yet

Even though I have some concerns around Recursion's business model, it's possible to point to signs of concrete progress at the company. First, there are now development deals agreed with two pharma giants - Germany-based Bayer, and Genentech, the drug development subsidiary of Swiss-based Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Recursion deals with Bayer, Roche (investor presentation)

By biotech standards, I would not describe either agreement as especially lucrative - for context, CAR-T cell therapy developer Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) recently signed a deal with Roche that pledged up to $6bn in development milestone payments. Poseida's market cap is ~$600m, more than 2x smaller that Recursion's current market cap of $1.5bn.

"Biobucks," as pledged milestone payments based on performance are often referred to, are rarely distributed in full, so although the cash injections from Roche and Bayer are welcome, these deals are not a guarantee of consistently recurring revenue.

Recursion's pipeline (investor presentation)

As we can see above however Recursion also is developing a proprietary drug platform that already has generated five clinical stage assets.

In its rare disease segment, Recursion has advanced its Neurofibromatosis Type 2 ("NFT") candidate in a Phase 2/3 study in up to 90 patients with progressive NF2-mutated meningiomas (central nervous system tumor). This is an extremely rare disease - <3k people are living with this type of tumor, and the five-year survival rate is 64%, according to Cancer.gov.

Within the CNS space Recursion has also initiated a Phase 2 in 60 participants with Cerebral Cavernous Malformation ("CCM") - according to MedlinePlus, CCMs affect ~16-50 per 100k people worldwide, implying a global incidence of ~1.2m. Typically, CCMs are treated with surgery although there are several different types of drugs in development to treat the disease it seems.

In oncology, the highlights are a Phase 2 study in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis ("FAP"), a potential precursor to colorectal cancer ("CRC"), although apparently the condition accounts for less than 1% of CRC cases.

The AXIN1/APC Mutant Cancers (REC-4881) appears to be a much more wide ranging program, targeting liver and ovarian cancers, which have a prevalence of >30k, Recursion says. This novel compound was developed to work alongside a PD-1 targeting immune checkpoint inhibitor such as Merck's $20bn (in 2022) selling Keytruda. Recursion's Phenomap identified the compound, and preclinical models in mice have shown a complete response ("CR") rate of 40 - 80%.

Another target of interest is KRAS, the gene / protein that was once regarded as "undruggable", but is now targeted by two recently-approved drugs, Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Krazati. Both are approved to treat Non Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") as later line therapies, and neither drug has got off to a great start in terms of sales, it is thought, although given its expression in a wide range of solid tumors, KRAS remains a target of interest.

The KRAS program is yet to enter the clinic, and there are four more preclinical oncology focused programs that target larger patient populations. There's also an opportunity in rare disease with Clostridium Difficile Colitis, although the Phase 1 is in healthy volunteers and is designed to assess safety only.

Summarizing the portfolio, then, and without being too harsh on Recursion, there are likely 50-100 oncology or rare disease focused biotechs with pipeline that are not dissimilar to Recursion's, at similar stage of development - likely only a handful have a market cap valuation higher than Recursion's.

It's hard to pick out any opportunities in Recursion's pipeline to get genuinely excited about, meaning investors will need to play a waiting game to see if the Phase 1 and preclinical oncology assets can show something exceptional over the next 2-3 years.

Conclusion - Recursion's All Round Business Model Adds Up To Less Than Its Parts - But Its Stock Retains Upside Potential

I have been quite critical of Recursion and its business model in this post, essentially making the argument that while Recursion promises that it can make drug discovery cheaper and faster, with fewer instances of failure, another way of looking at the business is to argue that Recursion has simply made the process of failing to develop successful drug candidates more expensive.

At this stage I feel it's fair to say that Recursion has not lived up to its initial hype. Although it has attracted two clients of significance in Roche and Bayer, the deals are relatively small ones by biotech standards and don't provide comfort for investors that the company can achieve profitability any time soon.

Recursion's drug development technology, while unproven, consumes plenty of cash, and although the company is well funded, with >$450m of cash reported as of Q322, it lost nearly $200m across the first three quarters of 2022.

Recursion continues to raise funding - completing a $150m private placement in October last year - and so long as it continues to do this without showing concrete progress in the clinic the value of retail investors' holdings will continue to shrink.

Recursion upcoming milestones (investor presentation)

As we can see above, shareholders do have plenty of upcoming milestones to look forward to, although these are not concrete approval shots or pivotal data readouts, but earlier stage opportunities that do not necessarily imply a bump to the share price if achieved, and don't offer any prospect of near term revenues.

Drug discovery is a hit and miss business and it could be that Recursion snags a major pharma client in 2023 that brings in hundreds of millions of dollars of upfront revenues and billions more "biobucks," sending its share price soaring. The irony however is that Recursion was set up to derisk drug development, but has ending up becoming a speculative bet as a business itself.

Above all, the issue with Recursion is one of clarity - we simply don't know how effective the company's technology can be which makes it very hard to value the company accurately.

Based on progress to date, and even taking into account the strong cash position, I'm not sure that Recursion's pipeline or partnerships merit a >$1bn valuation, but that could change very quickly if the discovery progress starts to produce results. It's worth noting however that successful drug development franchises are as rare as hen's teeth.

So much for derisking drug discovery, then! But just like any other biotech, Recursion can still deliver in the clinic - although I'd wait at least a year for further clarity, and likely only buy shares at a market cap valuation <$1bn.