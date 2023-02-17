RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Schulz - SVP, IR

Steve Joyce - CEO

Karri Callahan - CFO

Ward Morrison - President and CEO, Motto Mortgage and Wemlo

Nick Bailey - President and CEO, RE/MAX, LLC

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

John Campbell - Stephens

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Matthew Filek - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Audra, and I will be facilitating the audio portion of today's call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?

Andy Schulz

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RE/MAX Holdings' fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings-related materials, and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today. If you are participating through the webcast, please note that you will need to advance the slides as we move through the presentation.

Turning to Slide 2, our prepared remarks and the answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales, financial measures and outlook, brand expansion, competition, technology, housing and mortgage market conditions, capital allocation, dividends, share repurchases, strategic and operational plans, and business models. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. RE/MAX Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. These are discussed in our fourth quarter 2022 financial results press release and other SEC filings.

