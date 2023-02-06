QQQ: Recent Rallies Remain Unsupported By Macro-Fundamentals

Feb. 17, 2023 12:40 PM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)2 Comments
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
168 Followers

Summary

  • The NASDAQ-100 is one of the historically best performing indexes.
  • Significant returns in the last two decades has convinced markets that the fund is more immune to contractionary monetary policy than it really is.
  • Continued warnings from the Federal Reserve combined with a lagging market sentiment means a correction is possibly on the horizon.
  • Fundamental valuations within the holdings present in the index remain high.
Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

The NASDAQ-100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has provided investors with 30-year average returns on investment of nearly 20% per annum. Its focus on high-growth companies allows the index to exhibit huge and often continued periods of significant economic return growths.

However, a

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
168 Followers
I actively manage long-horizon investment portfolios. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks, ETFs and bonds to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the corner stone of my strategy. Buy the company, not the stock.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own.

Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.