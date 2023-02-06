Bet_Noire

Investment Thesis

The NASDAQ-100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has provided investors with 30-year average returns on investment of nearly 20% per annum. Its focus on high-growth companies allows the index to exhibit huge and often continued periods of significant economic return growths.

However, a constantly tightening interest rate environment combined with a significantly lagging market sentiment means a market correction is almost imminent for the index.

The lack of fundamental, macroeconomic support for strong and continued economic growth further into 2023 places the current January-February market rally into the realms of investor irrationality.

Investors Rally While the Fed Worries

Equity and securities markets have seen a strong rally since early January of 2023. Spurred initially by short-term tailwinds, an easing outlook on inflation and the potential for rate cuts in the second half of the year led investors to injected huge amounts of money into a variety of sectors and shares.

Yahoo Finance - Brian Sozzi

Unfortunately, this similar bullish sentiment fails to be shared by the Federal Reserve which continues to hike interest rates and cool the 6.4% inflation still facing the U.S. While the Fed unwaveringly publishes warnings of continued rate hikes investors seem completely unresponsive to the information.

The NASDAQ-100 tracking index has seen a 19% rally since the first of January 2023. Certain individual components of the index such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Airbnb (ABNB) have seen explosive growth of 24% and 60% respectively since the beginning of the calendar year.

Seeking Alpha - QQQ Graph

From the perspective of the Federal Reserve, it seems markets are fundamentally unwilling to acknowledge the impact of rising interest rates.

The overall 3% increase in retail sales in January combined with a continuing strong labor market will, I believe, ultimately leave the Fed with no choice but to continue increasing rates further into 2023.

In January alone, the US economy added more than half a million jobs, up 223,000 compared to December 2022.

This creates significant uncertainty with regards to the magnitude and possibility of a recession in 2023. On February 01, the Federal Reserve announced another 0.25% rate increase on key federal funds.

Should such rate hikes continue, the possibility of a recessionary period becomes even more pronounced as the time-lag between hikes and market sentiment are significant.

The issue from this lack of synchronization of markets to rates comes in the form of a sudden and aggressive market correction which ultimately, seem particularly likely given the stubborn reluctancy for the economy to react accordingly.

Disappointing Earnings Season Goes Ignored

When analyzing the performance of companies in FY22, it seems to me that investors have allowed themselves to be convinced by persuasive press releases and excuses as to why many household organizations failed to achieve the results expected.

Many large organizations such as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and even Starbucks (SBUX) have reported earnings which missed estimates for FY22. Furthermore, a weak Q4 of FY22 led to a significant weakening in the market sentiment which was reflected in most market index valuations.

When considering this clear underachievement in FY22, the alarm bells should clearly be ringing in the ears of investors with regards to the outlook for FY23.

While the past can be a truly unreliable indicator of the future, the combination of a tightening interest rate environment and thus weakened consumer spending places the validity of the early Q1 FY23 market rally into question.

While some stocks have witnessed significant increases in valuation due to acute, microeconomic factors (such as Microsoft’s introduction of Chat GPT and the ensuing AI rally), little concrete evidence seems present to support the jump in valuations for market-wide indexes such as the NASDAQ-100.

Could It Be The January Effect?

Since 1938, 29 out of 30 years of market-wide gains have been seen in January-February. As a general indicator, the S&P 500 index has seen rallies averaging 20% in these time periods.

While this phenomenon has been linked to investors selling losers in their portfolios in December for tax-harvesting purposes, only to re-open positions in the new year, such a monumental valuation increase appears irrespectively irregular and irrational.

Burton Malkiel (the ex-director of The Vanguard Group) is famous for criticizing the January Effect, noting that the seasonal anomalies, while persistent throughout history fails to provide investors with any truly reliable or sustainable value generation opportunities.

While it would be unfair to blame the January effect for the current market rally, it could very likely have played a subsidiary role in boosting valuations in Q1 of FY23.

The new year is famous for giving new hope to investors, particularly after fiscal years which presented financial difficulties and economic headwinds.

Nonetheless, for true un-biased analysis it is absolutely crucial to remain tethered to the facts which currently all point towards an underperforming market and a subsequent overvaluation in a majority of companies shares.

I Believe The NASDAQ-100 Is In A Bubble

While many research analysts and technical analysis are pointing to the NASDAQ approaching a crucial opportunity to benefit from a sustained upside breakout, the big picture fundamentals simply fail to support these claims.

Seeking Alpha QQQ Advanced Chart

From even the simplest perspective, just analyzing a simple time vs percentage growth chart for the QQQ index illustrates the clear bubble the index is currently facing. The parallels to the early 2000’s dot-com boom and subsequent bust are all to evident even to the untrained eye.

It must also be noted, that it took just over a decade for valuations to return and then surpass those levels seen in the boom of 2000.

While it would be correct to state that the NASDAQ-100 has already seen a significant market correction since the absurd peaks in 2021, the fundamental truth is that as an index made up of individual holdings, there is still a significant overvaluation present, in my opinion.

Siblis Research - QQQ CAPE

According to Siblis Research, the NASDAQ-100 exhibited a peak CAPE (Cyclically adjusted PE ratio: real EPS averaged over 10 years) of 59.53 with the ratio on the 12/31/2022 being 34.20. The last time such huge ratios were seen was during the dot-com boom.

It is important to note that the current CAPE ratios will be a good deal higher than those seen at the end of 2022 due to the aforementioned 19% rally the index has experienced since.

To me, this appears as fundamental proof that earnings are being unfairly overvalued by bullish investors. The true warning signs pointing to a declining market and economy may be going unnoticed. Furthermore, this supports the hypothesis that the index as a whole is facing a significant and erroneous overvaluation.

Risks & Summary

When considering the above, there is little doubt in my mind that the NASDAQ index is overvalued. The January-February rally currently being seen seems to completely go against the expectations one would have given the continuing inflationary and high interest rate environment the economy finds itself in.

From a deep-value investing perspective, there was some potential in a couple individual technology stocks at the start of the year. However, the NASDAQ-100 as an index and thus, QQQ as an ETF is most likely about to reach another peak in valuations.

While a peak is not necessarily a bad thing and does usually mean a good deal of returns for certain lucky investors, the lack of fundamental support for these valuations and the continued overvaluation for the index as a whole means further investment into the fund in a short-medium term is in my opinion, unsustainable.

Investing into a NASDAQ tracking fund at present could expose investors to significant downside potential particularly in the short-term.

On a much longer timeframe, (circa. 30 years), the risks of individual market booms and busts becomes much less relevant. Dollar-cost-averaging is still the most proven method of achieving reasonable prices for securities purchases, especially when considered on such a huge timeframe.

Unfortunately, I do think a significant market correction will take place for the NASDAQ-100 in the coming months. The ability for continued economic growth in such a difficult macroeconomic environment is simply unattainable.