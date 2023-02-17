Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 11:45 AM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.43K Followers

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Kehoe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Petrucelli - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Haney - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Mark Hughes - Truist

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Andrew Anderson - Jefferies

Pablo Singzon - J.P. Morgan

Rowland Mayor - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

[Starts Abruptly] Before we get started, let me remind everyone that through the course of the teleconference, Kinsale's management may make comments that reflect their intentions, beliefs, and expectations for the future. As always, these forward-looking statements are subject to certain risk factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are listed in the company's various SEC filings, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which should be reviewed carefully. The company has furnished a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that contains the press release announcing its fourth quarter results.

Kinsale's management may also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures in the call today. A reconciliation of GAAP of these measures can be found in the press release, which is available at the company's website at www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.

I will now turn the conference over to Kinsale's President and CEO, Mr. Michael Kehoe. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Kehoe

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

Brian Haney, Kinsale's Chief Operating Officer, and Bryan Petrucelli, Chief Financial Officer, are both with me. Each of us will make a few comments and then we'll move on to any questions that you may have for us.

In the fourth quarter, Kinsale's operating earnings per share increased by 48% and gross written premium grew by 45%. The company posted a 72.4% combined ratio for the quarter and an operating return on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.