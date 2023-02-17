IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 11:51 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), IMG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.43K Followers

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Graeme Jennings - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Maryse Bélanger - Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Maarten Theunissen - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Lemelin - Senior Vice President, Operations and Projects

Tim Bradburn - Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Sean Wondrack - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the IAMGOLD 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for IAMGOLD. Please go ahead, Mr. Jennings.

Graeme Jennings

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to our conference call today. Joining me on the call are Maryse Bélanger, Chair of the Board and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Maarten Theunissen, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Bruno Lemelin, Senior Vice President, Operations and Projects; and Tim Bradburn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Our remarks on this call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the cautionary statement included in the presentation under the heading Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking information and be advised that the same cautionary language applies to our remarks during the call. Non-GAAP measures will also be referenced on the call and we direct you to review the cautionary statement included in the presentation and the reconciliations of these measures included in our most recent MD&A, each under the heading non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the technical information to be discussed, please refer to the information in the presentation under the heading qualified persons and technical information. Slides referenced on this call can be viewed on our website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.