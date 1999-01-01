It's time for a somewhat unusual article. I was planning on writing an article on how I would invest $10,000 right now. However, if we work with a "fake" scenario - after all, nobody forces me to invest $10,000 right now - we might as well take it a step further. Hence, I went on Twitter and asked my followers the following question.
If you had to invest $10K right now, what would you buy and why?
That question itself is interesting. However, we had to establish parameters.
This is still very far from scientific research but coming up with investment ideas for $10K with a minimum holding period of five years and the ability to diversify allows us to incorporate people's longer-term outlook and their diversification preferences.
I don't know about you, but I found this concept highly interesting.
As I told people I was working on an article and I would give them credit, I decided to dedicate this article to the replies. However, instead of firing some Twitter screenshots at you, I decided to structure this article in a way that benefits readers. This includes a discussion of the benefits that come with dividend growth investing and a model portfolio with background information. Even if this scenario is fake, I think there are some interesting takeaways here that can help you in your investment process.
So, let's get to it!
I was stating the obvious when I said that this research is far from scientific. The most important thing to keep in mind here is that the value of $10,000 differs per person. To some, it's life changing, while others spend this kind of money on an exciting weekend in Las Vegas.
Also, do you need to invest your own $10,000, or do you get $10,000 in this scenario?
As I didn't make this clear before asking the question, we can only assume how people interpreted this fictional scenario.
Let's say you were to get $10,000 to invest. If you were wealthy, you are probably going to invest it into something extremely risky. After five years, you either end up with close to nothing or much more.
If you're barely making ends meet, you probably invest it in the safest investment you can think of. Even if you lose some purchasing power due to inflation, you will be much better off five years from now.
If you're somewhere in the middle, you probably apply a mix of the two.
This brings me to the responses.
If you do not have Twitter, feel free to click on this link to get access to the replies to the tweet: LN_Tweet_Responses.pptx
As you will find by clicking on any of the links I provided, there were a few different types of responses.
Or the one below, focusing on energy (renewable and fossil fuels), robotics (growth stocks), gold, and healthcare.
I backtested this portfolio. However, I tweaked things a little bit. I went with 30% energy using the Energy ETF, and I used the tech-heavy ETF (QQQ).
This unorthodox portfolio has done extremely well since 2005, returning 11.4% per year with subdued volatility. Why? The reason is complex, but the easy explanation is that gold, healthcare, and technology are somewhat defensive. Energy companies added inflation protection, which shielded the portfolio against mayhem in 2021 and 2022.
Tickers: A. O. Smith (AOS), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Hormel Foods (HRL), Brady Corp. (BRC), Aflac (AFL), Sanofi (SNY).
He even included the screener he used to arrive at his picks. As you can see below, he went with high dividend safety, low payout ratios, positive and consistent dividend growth, consistently positive free cash flow, healthy balance sheets, and mainly large companies.
Historically speaking, this is the single best strategy to build wealth using the stock market. High-quality dividend stocks tend to fall less during bear markets and perform rather well during bull markets. The result is a mix of low-volatility stock market outperformance.
While I wouldn't divide $10K over seven stocks, he's on to something, as the data below shows. I took the liberty of putting these stocks into a portfolio screener.
What we see is that an equal-weight portfolio consisting of these stocks has returned 11.3% per year since 2003. This beats the market by roughly 130 basis points per year, turning $10,000 into $85,400. Even better, this seven-stock portfolio had a lower standard deviation than the market. The max drawdown was 40%. The market correlation was 80%.
Buying these stocks - or similar - does not guarantee that one doesn't lose money five years from now. After all, we could enter a deep recession. Something bad could happen.
However, buying these companies comes with a great mix of:
With all of this said, here's what I would do.
If I had to invest $10,000 right now, I would go with a limited number of dividend growth stocks. In this article, I'm giving you five stocks that each pay a dividend with satisfying dividend growth. This is not necessarily a priority when holding stocks for just five years. However, I want to give you stocks that I would hold way beyond the five-year holding period and prove that the theories supporting this strategy do work indeed. This includes incorporating a mix of strong potential returns and a low likelihood of high losses during these five years.
I went with the following breakdown:
So, essentially, I went with a mix of companies in different industries that all have strong pricing power, high moats, or the ability to grow in a fragmented market. Moreover, all companies have an A-rated balance sheet!
These are the companies I went with:
|Name
|Industry
|Div. Yield
|Div. 5Y CAGR
|Payout Ratio
|Credit Rating
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.5%
|8.9%
|42%
|A+
|Health Care ETF (XLV)
|Healthcare
|1.5%
|10.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|Union Pacific (UNP)
|Railroads
|2.6%
|15.4%
|45%
|A
|Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
|Staffing & employment services
|2.2%
|13.3%
|58%
|A
|Public Storage (PSA)
|Self-storage REIT
|4.0%
|6.0%
|61%
|A-
This portfolio gives investors an average yield of 2.6%, which beats the S&P 500 by roughly 100 basis points. Long-term dividend growth is in the low double-digit range.
As the data below shows, this portfolio would have turned $10,000 into $224,000 between January 1999 and January 2023. This is a return of 13.8% per year, which beats the S&P 500 by more than 600 basis points per year. Moreover, the standard deviation is significantly lower. The same goes for the worst year (just -12%) and the max drawdown of 38%.
Moreover, this performance is very consistent, as the numbers below show.
As expected, based on the theoretical framework, this portfolio outperformed the market in every major drawdown of the past 23 years. However, the portfolio underperformed in the first year after these drawdowns. In "normal" years, the portfolio kept up with the market. The result is long-term outperformance with subdued volatility.
Over the past three, five, and 10 years, this portfolio has returned double digits every year with subdued volatility.
Moreover, and with regard to the fictional holding period of five years, the historical drawdowns of this portfolio have been very short. The longest recovery time was one year and eight months. The max underwater period was two years and two months. This beats the market by two years and eight months.
While I could have gone with so many similar examples, this portfolio comes with:
Nobody knows what the world will look like five years from now, but the odds are in our favor that this portfolio will do just fine.
In this article, we discussed where to invest $10,000 right now. I used multiple examples from Twitter readers, which revealed a lot of interesting options. I added examples and context to come up with some interesting food for thought. I also presented my own solution, as I believe that a dividend growth strategy is the way to go. In my example, I used four stocks and one ETF, which formed a well-balanced mix of stocks that came with low financial risks, a decent yield, consistent dividend growth, subdued volatility, and long-term outperformance.
So, if there's anything I want people to take away from this, it's the following:
That said, we barely scratched the surface here. There are a million ways to construct a portfolio applying dividend growth strategies and similar.
Please let me know if this is something you're interested in, as I might write similar articles in the weeks ahead.
Also, let us know in the comment section what you would do with $10,000!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, PSA, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.
