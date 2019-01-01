jax10289

Thesis

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF) closed FY 2022 with strong Q4 results, comfortably beating analyst estimates with regards to both revenues and earnings. Moreover, although the 2023 outlook remains clouded by macro economic uncertainty, Mercedes management confidently guided for profitability similar to 2022 levels--which would imply a one-year forward EV/EBIT valuation of close to x7.

Reflecting on Mercedes' so-far successful strategy to focus on more profitable car models, paired with sharp price increases across the product portfolio, I upgrade my EPS expectations for the Mercedes-Benz through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $135.41 (MBGAF reference). Mercedes-Group remains a "Buy."

For reference, Mercedes stock is down about 9% for the past twelve months, in line with the S&P 500 Index (SP500).

Reflections On Mercedes-Benz' Strong 2022

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Mercedes-Benz performed well in 2022. During the period from January to end of December 2022, the German carmaker recorded revenues of EUR 150 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year expansion as compared to EUR 133.9 billion for the same period one year earlier (revenue from continuous operation reference). Similarly, the group's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped by 28%, to EUR 20.5 billion, easily outpacing revenue growth and analyst expectations of around EUR 18.2 billion (early 2022 estimate reference according to data compiled by Bloomberg).

Notably, Mercedes-Benz' strong 2022 was driven by both volume (2.45 million units in 2022, versus 2.32 million in 2021) and pricing power. In fact, Mercedes-Benz' pricing power is something that cannot be highlighted enough: since 2019, the price for the average Mercedes-Benz car surged by 43%, growing from approximately EUR 51,000 in December 2019 to about EUR 72,900 as of 2022. No matter how you measure inflation, Mercedes-Benz did an excellent job protecting the company's profitability against inflationary pressures.

Mercedes-Benz' CEO Ola Källenius commented:

We have redesigned Mercedes-Benz to be a more profitable company thanks to our focus on desirable products and disciplined margin and cost management. We cannot control macro or world events, but 2022 is a case in point that we are moving in the right direction.

On the backdrop of strong 2022 cash generation, with free cash flow industrial business EUR 8.13 billion, Mercedes announced that the company would start a two-year EUR 4 billion share buyback program.

Confidently Stepping Into 2023

Although Mercedes-Benz management noted an "exceptional degree of uncertainty regarding geopolitical and macroeconomic developments"...

such as the war in Ukraine, the development of trade between China the European Union and the United States, and the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic. These may impact supply chains and the development of prices for raw materials and energy. In addition, continued inflationary pressure for consumers and companies and the associated central bank increases in interest rates, as well as a more pronounced growth slowdown in the economy, make the outlook more difficult. The worldwide shortage of semiconductors is easing, however individual issues remain, causing supply constraints.

... the company provided an overall strong guidance for FY 2023. According to Q4 reporting as of February 17th, management estimates that revenues for 2023 will be approximately in line with the 2022 number, and earnings before interest expenses and taxes will only be slightly lower than the EUR 20.5 billion achieved in 2022. In that context, Mercedes-Benz models that the company's premium vehicles will continue to gain share in the sales--mostly due to strong demand for the brand's new EQS SUV and Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz also sees good momentum in the company's electrification strategy, estimating that sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) could likely double as compared to 2022. Finally, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius suggested that the market in China could likely rebound in 2023, adding unit volume to the company's topline.

Valuation Update: Raise Target To $135.41

Anchored on guidance from Mercedes-Benz management, I estimate that the group's EPS in 2023 will likely fall somewhere between $12.5 to $12.90. Moreover, I also update my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $13.40 and $14.10, respectively.

While I continue to anchor on a 10 cost of capital, I raise my terminal growth estimate for Mercedes-Benz to a reasonable, but still conservative, 1.25%. Reflecting on Mercedes-Benz advances into electrified and connected driving I do not believe that my previous 0% growth estimate makes sense anymore.

Given the EPS upgrades as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $135.41 (MBGAF reference).

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates and Calculation

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered Mercedes-Benz Group AG stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

As for other auto OEMs, similar downside risks apply to Mercedes-Benz: 1 slowing consumer confidence globally, and especially Europe, due to inflation outpacing wage growth; 2) geopolitical risks including the Ukraine war and Mercedes-Benz's exposure to China add to business uncertainty; 3) supply-chain challenges including semiconductor shortages, which could become even more challenging due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China; 4) higher than expected CAPEX and R&D investments in order to realize the strategic repositioning towards an electric mobility provider; 5) timid EV adoption due to concerns about the EV technology and charging infrastructure build-up; 6) macroeconomic uncertainty relating to the monetary policy actions of the ECB and actions of the European/German government against Russia; 7) increasing competition with other premium brands such as Tesla (TSLA), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) or BMW could impact Mercedes-Benz pricing power more than expected.

Conclusion

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Mercedes-Benz Group AG performed well in 2022, accumulating an EBIT of close to EUR 20.5 billion. Although the 2023 outlook remains clouded by macroeconomic uncertainty, Mercedes management confidently guided for profitability similar to 2022 levels. The Mercedes-Benz Group AG 2023 outlook is supported by exceptional pricing power, continued cost discipline, as well as a likely demand rebound in China.

I upgrade my EPS expectations for the Mercedes-Benz through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $135.41 (MBGAF reference).

