Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been one of the most exciting turnaround stories in my career. After narrowly escaping bankruptcy in 2015, the company has made a strong comeback that only a few predicted back then.

With lots of promises about its new architecture, a relatively new CEO, and loss-making operations, it was next to impossible for the investment public to predict what AMD stock has come to signify today.

Unfortunately, just as excessive pessimism was shaking investors' confidence in the 2015/16 period, a similarly powerful hype and mania prevented many retail investors and market commentators from accurately assessing the situation during the 2020/21 period.

The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times

Fundamentally, things could not have been better for AMD, as in a matter of just a few years, it reached nearly $25bn worth of revenue and adjusted operating margins of above 25%, from $6.7bn worth of revenue and EBIT margin of only 9.4% in 2019.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

The recent deal for Xilinx did play a role in all that, although it was largely organic revenue growth and successful execution across all business units that brought profitability to new highs.

In contrast to all that, however, AMD's share price performance was a massive disappointment since the summer of 2020, even though it delivered a total return of 46%. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) returned a total of 33%, which although lower is a significant outperformance for the broader equity index on a risk-adjusted basis.

Data by YCharts

* Note: the starting date of the graph above is 14th of July 2020, which is the date my first bearish thesis on AMD got published

No matter what measure for risk we use, investors holding AMD over this period underperformed the market. Whether we use a 2-year or 5-year beta (see below), AMD's share price would need to have delivered nearly 70% return in order to compensate for its exceptionally high market risk.

Seeking Alpha

If we use standard deviation as a measure of total risk, AMD's daily returns since mid-July of 2020 had a standard deviation of 3.4%, while that of the S&P 500 was only 1.2%. The disparity between annualized monthly returns between the two is even worse.

Data by YCharts

In a nutshell, achieving only 46% total return over the course of roughly two and a half years is insufficient to compensate for all the risks associated with investing in AMD.

At the same time, the share price delivered this sub-par performance at a time when both investors and analysts are extremely optimistic about its future prospects. Wall Street Analysts, for example, have not been that bullish in a very long time, which creates significant downside risk on itself.

Seeking Alpha

So, Exactly What Happened?

Just as I warned in 2020, AMD's valuation multiples have become detached from its fundamentals due to the extreme response of both fiscal and monetary authorities following the pandemic.

On a time-series basis, AMD's sales multiple has now returned to more normal levels when we consider the company's operating profitability (see below). The caveat, however, is that in the graph below I am using Non-GAAP operating profitability for 2022.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

Moreover, future profitability will most likely come under pressure as the supportive macroeconomic environment and the pandemic-related tailwinds for demand of semiconductors are unlikely to remain in place indefinitely. As a matter of fact, there is now a very high probability that investors could be reminded of the cyclical nature of the industry.

Prepared by the author, using data from FRED and semi.org

AMD's management has already outlined some early signs of trouble ahead.

As we enter 2023, we expect the overall demand environment to remain mixed with the second half stronger than the first half. In the PC market, we are planning for the PC TAM to be down approximately 10% for 2023. We expect to continue to ship below consumption in the first quarter to reduce downstream inventory, which is reflected in our guidance. (...) For the full year of 2023, we are not providing specific guidance due to the uncertainty in the macro environment. Source: AMD Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

All these risks aside, investors expecting that AMD could once again trade at the lofty levels of 2020-21 period are also in for a rude awakening. The reason being that forward revenue growth used to be the only game in town when it comes to premium valuations on a cross-sectional basis.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As liquidity and interest rates normalize, however, it's no longer only about revenue growth. That is why expected revenue growth rates no longer help explain differences in Non-GAAP Price-to-Earnings ratios.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Even if we exclude the three outliers - Nvidia (NVDA), Intel (INTC), and Micron Technology (MU) - from the peer group above, forward revenue growth still does not exhibit a meaningful relationship with P/E ratios.

Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

To put it briefly, the mantra of having high top-line growth over the short-run in order to achieve premium valuation no longer seems to hold true, and with that other metrics are now far more important when it comes to investing in the semiconductors space.

What's Next?

With revenue growth being far less important for valuations, going forward, we would most likely see a pivot towards profitability and sustainability of operations within the sector. Although these two often go against each other, high gross margin businesses which also own and operate their own fabs in relatively safer jurisdictions will most likely be favored by the market.

Without a doubt, what used to work well over the past decade would not necessarily be the winning strategy for the next 10-year period. That is why I have recently taken a deep dive into the semiconductors industry for my subscribers for The Roundabout Investor and have already short-listed two names within the sector. Over the coming months, I will also be going through all large-cap names in the industry individually with the aim of outlining the winning strategies of tomorrow.

As far as AMD is concerned, investors should be very critical of management relying more heavily on Non-GAAP metrics as growth slows down, and shareholder dilution makes new highs.

AMD Investor Presentation

I remain very optimistic about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s product roadmap. However, I am cautious that too-aggressive decisions related to capital allocation could provide a similar outcome to that of Salesforce (CRM) in recent years.