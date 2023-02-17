AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 12:37 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Fiebig - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mike Manley - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Lower - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning. My name is Breka, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AutoNation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Derek Fiebig, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Derek Fiebig

Thank you, Breka, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to AutoNation's fourth quarter ‘22 conference call and webcast.

Leading our call today will be Mike Manley, our Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Lower, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Before beginning, I’d like to remind you that certain statements and information on this call, including any statements regarding our anticipated financial results and objectives constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks that may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are contained in our press release issued today and in our SEC filings.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules will be discussed on this call. Reconciliations are provided

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.