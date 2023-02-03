Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) performed has reasonably well when focusing on expanding its community of active customers. In its recent Q3 2022 earnings report, management mentioned that it saw a record level of customer reactivation. These are the customers who have returned to FIGS after a 12-month lapse. FIGS is also expanding its product line beyond scrubs. Its recent expansion, lifestyle offerings, generated 65% of overall sales growth. The company has been able to grow its total addressable market (TAM) due to the product line expansion.

Although there are several positives for FIGS, I still have concerns about the firm's current financial position. These positives are not tantamount to its future earnings and growth. While I believe that FIGS has the potential to grow, it's facing several setbacks at the moment. These concerns need to be addressed before we allow optimism to overpower our investment decision.

About FIGS

FIGS is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) healthcare apparel company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. It designs and sells scrubs primarily for healthcare professionals. It intends to expand its customer base through its DTC business strategy. It also intends to extend its product line beyond scrubs to include other clothing and accessories for the healthcare industry. Along with emphasizing its products, FIGS places a priority on corporate social responsibility. The company has been in a growth phase since its inception in 2013. It went public on the NYSE in 2021.

Healthcare Supplies Industry Analysis

The healthcare supply industry is comprised of companies that provide medical devices, equipment, and supplies necessary for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases and other medical conditions. This industry is an essential part of the healthcare sector. It provides access to equipment that healthcare professionals need to deliver safe treatment.

According to a report by Markets And Markets, global medical supplies market size is projected to grow by 3.4% in the next few years. The value is estimated to reach $164 billion by 2027. One of the key drivers for this growth is the aging population. This is leading to an increase in chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect healthcare professionals from infectious diseases.

However, the rise in inflation has slowed the growth of this industry down a bit. This is primarily because of the hurdles in the supply chain, thereby increasing inventory costs. But I believe this is a temporary setback. This industry has growing demand from consumers, not only in North America but globally as well.

Strengths

With its DTC business model, FIGS is able to gauge the user experience closely. They have been able to innovate their product designs and colors based on customer feedback. Of the customer reviews that I have come across, most claim that they are satisfied with its quality and durability. There are some who have issues with its pricing, but these were just a handful. I believe that FIGS's focus on corporate social responsibility initiatives also resonates with its customers. This was reflected in the customer reviews as well. Moreover, they were able to expand their active customers by 24% in Q3 2022 on a last 12 months (LTM) basis.

FIGS can also reap the benefits of the growing market size of the healthcare supply industry. Rising demands for this type of apparel by healthcare professionals will likely reflect growth in FIGS's revenue. For that matter, revenue nearly doubled since 2020, currently standing at $490 million. However, revenue growth since December 2021 was only 6%. There are several possibilities for this limited revenue growth. The major one can be attributed to the rise in inflation. This might have led to an increase in cost of revenues. Customers also become frugal with their spending, which might have limited their purchases.

That said, FIGS is also growing its presence internationally, primarily in Canada, the UK, and other European markets. This led to an increase of 49% in net revenue in Q3 2022. In 2020, surgical drapes, scrubs, and gowns comprised 35% of the U.S. healthcare supply. This composition continues to persist. Moreover, FIGS primarily manufactures these very products. It is also expanding its product line to other medical accessories. Hence, I believe the demand for these products will ultimately benefit the revenue and growth of FIGS.

Weaknesses

My primary concern with FIGS's financials is the increasing cost of inventory. Its inventory has doubled in the last 12 months, reaching $170 million. As mentioned earlier, this could be largely due to rising inflation leading to declines in purchases. Additionally, increasing labor and material costs might impact margins.

Excess inventory can tie up a company's cash flow and storage space. This can also affect overall margins. The effect on cash flow from operations can be seen in its cash flow statement. Currently, its cash flow from operations is down by $26 million for the past year. There was also no significant revenue growth in the last 12 months. If this situation persists, it can be a cause of concern for investors. However, since the company is heavily investing in expanding its operations globally along with its product line, I can discount this concern for its growth initiatives. That said, this situation should not be overlooked. Since its inception, its total return dropped by 48% (see below). This might not improve anytime soon due to the ongoing setbacks.

Data by YCharts

The healthcare sector as a whole also comes with regulatory risks and changes in healthcare policies. Therefore, despite the growth prospects, the healthcare supply industry faces several challenges. These challenges not only include strict regulatory standards, but also challenges such as high manufacturing costs and a shortage of skilled labor. We need to consider these factors while making an investment decision in addition to the intrinsic financial factors of the firm.

Valuation

I have used P/E (price to earnings) multiples and EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to EBITDA) valuation methods when evaluating FIGS. I have not used a DCF (discounted cash flow) valuation method because there isn't enough information on analyzing its cash flow trend. Moreover, since FIGS is in a high-growth phase with negative trailing 12 months (TTM) levered free cash flow, the DCF method isn't justified. It has a TTM P/E ratio of 58 vs. a sector-median P/E ratio of 25. This value is more than double when compared to the sector. We need to understand that P/E ratio alone cannot justify a company's growth rate. A higher P/E ratio can also mean that the company is overvalued.

Intrinsic Valuation of FIGS. Created by author.

Based on my intrinsic valuation noted above, we can see that the average share price comes out to around $6.70. But, FIGS is currently trading at $9.80. FIGS saw a 12% increase in its share price over the last couple of weeks. This is considered to be the aftermath of an analyst's raised earnings estimate. Investors flocked to the shares, making assumptions about its growth and the company's ability to combat challenges related to inflation.

Price of FIGS Inc in the last week (The Motley Fool)

Even though there isn't a significant difference between my evaluated average share price and the current share price, I am still concerned about its TTM earnings per share of just $0.18. This is not in line with its current share price. It also has a PEG (price to earnings to growth) ratio of 29 currently, which is way above the fair market value. This is again due to increased optimism in its growth rate. As such, I believe that FIGS is at least moderately overvalued.

Conclusion

Given the projected growth in the healthcare supply industry, I believe that FIGS will seize the opportunity to expand its market size. The ongoing innovations and increasing demand in this industry will increase FIGS's revenues. Management is focusing on marketing to acquire more customers. With its DTC business strategy, I believe FIGS has the potential to increase its customer base and retention rate. However, its current inventory costs and weak valuation concern me. Thus, for now, I rate FIGS a hold.