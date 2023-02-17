NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 12:55 PM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG), RBSPF
NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Howard Davis - Chairman

Alison Rose - Chief Executive Officer

Katie Murray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

Benjamin Toms - RBC

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

Jonathan Pierce - Numis

Rob Nobel - Deutsche Bank

Jason Napier - UBS

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Fahed Kunwar - Redburn

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the NatWest Group Annual Results 2022 Management Presentation. Today's presentation will be hosted by Chairman, Howard Davis; CEO, Alison Rose; and CFO, Katie Murray. After the presentation, we will open up for questions. Howard, please go ahead.

Howard Davies

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Alison and Katie and me for our full year 2022 results presentation.

Against a difficult and uncertain backdrop with at times turbulent financial markets, NatWest Group delivered a strong financial performance in the year. We achieved continued growth in our lending and further progressed against our strategy. In addition, the government shareholding fell below 50% for the first time since the financial crisis. They have continued to sell in the market and their stake is now well below 44%.

While the majority stake in itself had no material effect on the way the bank operates, and the government did not and does not interfere in our commercial decisions. It was an important milestone, underlining the progress we have made in recent years. The outlook for this year remains challenging, with a decline in economic activity expected and a further tightening of real incomes, which will inevitably affect spending and borrowing. But our strong financial performance continued capital generation and robust balance sheet

