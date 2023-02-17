EQB Inc. (EQGPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 1:01 PM ETEQB Inc. (EQGPF), EQB:CA, EQB.PRC:CA, EQB.R:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

EQB Inc. (OTCPK:EQGPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Gill - Vice President, Corporate Development and IR

Andrew Moor - President and CEO

Chadwick Westlake - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Tratch - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Étienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to EQB’s Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 being held on Friday, February 17, 2023. At this time, you are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a Q&A session for analysts and instructions will be provided at that time on how to queue up.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Richard Gill, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at EQB. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Gill

Thanks, Michelle. Your hosts today are Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer; and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer. For those on the phone lines only, we encourage you to log on to our webcast as well to review our accompanying quarterly investor presentation.

The presentation includes on slide two EQB’s caution regarding forward-looking statements, as well as slide three outlining the use of non-IFRS measures on this call. All figures referenced today are adjusted where applicable or otherwise noted.

It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Moor

Thanks, Richard, and good morning, everyone. Given the accounting complexities involved in reporting on an acquisition, I am going to keep my remarks very brief to allow Chadwick to help investors and analysts on our call assess the various one-time impacts adjusted in our Q4 results. That said, a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.