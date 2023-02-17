Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 2:19 PM ETOrion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wendy Wilson - Head of IR

Corning Painter - CEO

Jeffrey Glajch - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Orion Engineered Carbons Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Wendy Wilson, Head of Investor Relations. Wendy, you may begin.

Wendy Wilson

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Engineered Carbons conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. I'm Wendy Wilson, Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Glajch, Chief Financial Officer.

We issued our press release after the market posted yesterday, and we also posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our Web site. We will be referencing this presentation during the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the SEC, and our actual results may differ from those described during the call.

In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, February 17. The company is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations. All non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table attached to our press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.