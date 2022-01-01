Mercedes-Benz Profit Surge And Lead In Assisted Driving Make It Attractive

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
980 Followers

Summary

  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG Q4 and full-year revenue surged; profit rose on 16% higher revenue following a corporate restructuring that separated cars and trucks.
  • 2023 EBIT is expected to be “slightly below” the 2022 level due to “challenging market environment.”.
  • Drive Pilot, certified in Nevada, becomes the first SAE Level 3 autonomous technology in the U.S., available in 2024 S Class and EQS sedans.
  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG shares and ADRs look attractively priced based on dividend proposal, to be considered at the May annual meeting, of 5.20 Euros.

Man driving luxury car Mercedes-Benz S class

Man driving luxury car Mercedes-Benz S class

Viktor4ik/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF, OTCPK:MBGYY) has long attracted luxury automotive customers based on the engineering, prestige, and design reputation of high-priced car models such as its flagship S-Class

table

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Q4 and 2023 (Mercedes-Benz)

car

Drive Pilot test car (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

sensor array

Drive Pilot sensor array (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
980 Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TM, F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.