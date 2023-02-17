Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.43K Followers

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCPK:OUKPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juha Rouhiainen - VP, IR

Pekka Vauramo - President, CEO & Chairman

Eeva Sipila - CFO & Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Vladimir Sergievskii - Bank of America

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Panu Laitinmaki - Danske Bank

Erkki Vesola - Inderes

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone. This is Juha from Metso Outotec Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you all to this conference call, where we discuss Metso Outotec's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, which were published earlier today. We will have the usual agenda, with a presentation given by our President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo; and CFO, Eeva Sipila. After which, we will be taking your questions. And as you can see from our slide deck, we have the slide discussing forward-looking statements. They are in the beginning.

With these words, I'll be handing over to Pekka to start the presentation. Please go ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

Thanks, Juha, and welcome to this call, our fourth quarter results call. We had a strong fourth quarter, strong finish of the year, which, if I look back is somewhat exceptional, because we normally have had a dip in the fourth quarter, but this year, last year, the execution was solid throughout the year, until the last day of December. And, therefore, the quarter was strong altogether.

The market was very active, and if you remember, our numerous press releases during the quarter, especially in December, so our order intake was strong and it was mainly consisting of medium size and small orders. Three orders exceeding EUR50 million were also recorded during the quarter. But I think

