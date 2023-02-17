Superior Plus Corp. (SUUIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 2:54 PM ETSuperior Plus Corp. (SUUIF), SPB:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 17, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Dorran - Vice President, Capital Markets

Luc Desjardins - President & Chief Executive Officer

Beth Summers - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Darren Hribar - Senior VP & Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Nelson Ng - RBC

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Superior Plus 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there’ll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to the conference over to your speaker today, Rob Dorran, Vice President of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rob Dorran

Thank you, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Superior Plus conference call and webcast to review our 2022 annual and fourth quarter results. On the call today from Superior Plus are Luc Desjardins, President and CEO; Beth Summers, Executive VP and CFO; and Darren Hribar, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. For this morning's call, Luc and Beth will begin with their prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions.

Listeners are reminded that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates, judgments, projections and risks. Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. Please refer to Superior's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR and Superior's website yesterday for further details.

Dollar amounts discussed on today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. I'll now turn the call over to Luc.

Luc

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.