Feb. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETBrera Holdings PLC (BREA), CTAS, DD, E, EOG, GLYC, IBRX, JOE, KDP, KNX, LCID, QSG, RDWR, RETA, REVE, TBLA, WETG, WMB, ZEV, WM, WCN, RSG, WCN:CA
Two retail heavyweights could provide the headlines for the holiday-shortened trading week. Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) are both due to report Q4 earnings on February 21, with analysts anticipating solid numbers for the holiday quarter and cautious guidance for the year ahead. While the retail sales report for January was stronger than anticipated, the conference call cadence from Walmart and Home Depot on current trends could impact the broad market. Notably, both stocks trail the S&P 500 Index for the early part of the year. On the economic calendar, updates include the latest PMI prints, existing home sales, FOMC minutes, Q4 GDP revision, and the highly-anticipated core CPE prices read on inflation. The corporate calendar is loaded as the CAGNY Conference is typically chock-full of guidance updates from consumer companies and the Barclays Industrials Conference will include appearances from dozens of airline, trucking and logistics companies. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) will also hold a key investor event. The busy week ahead has Seeking Alpha contributors buzzing. Value Pendulum predicted an earnings beat for Walmart, while Cavenagh Research cautioned on the AI hype of Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the chip maker's report. Meanwhile, Jonathan Weber posted a preview on what to watch with Lucid Group's (NASDAQ:LCID) earnings report.

