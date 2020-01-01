Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Introduction

It's time to talk about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). This Moline, Ill.,-based producer of agriculture and construction equipment is not only one of my biggest and favorite dividend growth holdings, but it's also a perfect stock to track the global economy. To be precise, it tells us a lot about:

The state of global agriculture, including demand, supply, and expectations.

Construction trends.

Supply chain issues - importance since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Inflation and pricing power.

My most recent article was written on Nov. 23, 2022. The title was Deere Goes Boom! as the company had reported blowout earnings thanks to its ability to mitigate higher costs and the roaring agriculture bull market.

Fast forward a few months, and I get to write another article with another bullish article, as 1Q23 earnings were nothing short of phenomenal. The company reported a double-beat, issued strong guidance, and believes that it can benefit from both pricing and demand tailwinds.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and dive into the agriculture tailwinds that could propel this stock to $600.

Why Deere Is Doing So Well (The Big Picture)

I bought Deere back in 2020 when I was working on a huge 9-figure agriculture investment for a private client. Back then, I also was starting my dividend growth portfolio after I had finished my studies. The decision to buy Deere was based on several things, including its ability to generate high shareholder value throughout business cycles. Unlike cyclical fertilizer companies, Deere is a stock with a history of high dividend growth and buybacks whenever it has excess free cash flow.

Over the past five years, the average annual compounding dividend growth was 13.5%. During this period, the company bought back 8% of its shares.

With that said, the company's uptrend started after the 2020 lockdowns.

The company benefits from (among others);

The fact that agricultural supply growth is extremely tight and set to underperform demand growth.

Below are two quotes from the OECD's long-term agriculture outlook.

The first one comments on demand growth:

Global food consumption, which is the main use of agricultural commodities, is projected to increase by 1.4% p.a. over the next decade and to be mainly driven by population growth.

The second one comments on supply growth:

Over the next decade, global agricultural production is projected to increase by 1.1% p.a., with the additional output to be predominantly produced in middle- and low-income countries.

What we're dealing with is a situation where long-term demand is expected to outperform supply growth by 30 basis points per year.

This requires advanced technologies to make the most of every inch of arable land we have. That's where Deere comes in as it's the global leader in automated agriculture equipment, which includes autonomous tractors, precision equipment like planters that can spray fertilizer on seeds to avoid wasting materials, and much more.

Deere & Company

The picture below is an example of Deere's latest technology, which allows planters to apply fertilizer only where it is needed. It's a highly sophisticated piece of equipment that will allow farmers to save fertilizer costs. I look forward to reviews from farmers as we head toward planting season.

Deere & Company

The second tailwind is related to this.

Farmers are finally able to spend again.

Because of subdued supply growth and related issues like the war in Ukraine, surging fertilizer costs, and strong demand, crop prices are doing extremely well.

As most readers know, I like to use corn as a benchmark due to its importance in agriculture. It's a key ingredient in animal feedstock, the basis of ethanol, and is highly fertilizer intensive.

CBOT corn used to trade close to $3.70 per bushel between 2014 and 2021. That changed after the pandemic because of the aforementioned reasons. While corn is highly volatile, it remains at elevated levels close to $7.00 per bushel.

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

This is great news for farm income. While farm sector income is expected to fall in 2023 after two years of strong growth, net farm income remains at elevated levels, allowing farmers to replace old equipment after multiple years of low prices.

USDA

Moreover, the timing could not be better, as new products from Deere and its peers are incentives for farmers to replace old equipment. The other day, a farmer from Illinois told me he was saving a tremendous amount of money by buying precision-spraying equipment from Deere. Moreover, farmers are buying larger combines to better suit their needs.

Reason three incorporates a new aspect: Supply chains.

Supply chain problems are easing

As we'll discuss in this article, supply chain issues are fading - yet far from gone. Using the New York Fed Global Supply Chain Pressure Index as an example, we see that bottlenecks have eased significantly. However, we're still far above levels that indicate healthy supply chains.

The lower this chart goes, the easier it becomes for Deere to improve margins. Especially in 2022, a lot of companies were unable to mitigate supply chain-related issues. Deere succeeded thanks to sky-high customer demand.

Leo Nelissen (Raw Data: New York Federal Reserve)

In its 2022 fiscal year, the company boosted operating income by 19% to $9.9 billion. Operating margins rose from 18.0% to 18.8%. That was a big deal. Can you imagine what operating income would have looked like without supply chain issues? If I'm right, we'll figure that out in 2023 and beyond.

With all of this being said, let's dive into the company's results and comments.

Everything You Need To Know About 1Q23 & More

Prior to earnings, a news post by Seeking Alpha reminded us how lucky Deere investors had been in the past four quarters as the company had beaten earnings in every single quarter.

The company continued this win streak. In 1Q23, the world's largest tractor company generated $12.7 billion in revenue, which is 32.3% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It also was $1.51 billion higher than expected, which is truly impressive.

It allowed the company to do $6.55 billion in GAAP EPS, which beat estimates by $1.08. This is one of the biggest beats in years.

Seeking Alpha

According to CEO John C. May:

Deere's first-quarter performance is a reflection of favorable market fundamentals and healthy demand for our equipment as well as solid execution on the part of our employees, dealers, and suppliers to get products to our customers. We are, at the same time, benefiting from an improved operating environment, which is contributing to higher levels of production.

With that said, the chart below shows the core of the company's success. You're looking at a breakdown of the company's production and precision agriculture segment. This segment covers its large machinery for corn, soybeans, small grains, cotton, and related. This segment alone accounts for 41% of total net revenues.

What we're looking at is a mind-blowing sales surge of 55% to $5.2 billion. This was the result of much higher price realization (strong pricing power) and higher shipments. Volume alone accounted for a surge of more than $600 million, which confirms underlying demand strength. Volumes and pricing added $1.4 billion to operating income. Higher production and selling costs accounted for less than $400 million. This allowed the company to turn 55% revenue growth into 308% higher operating income.

Deere & Company (Author Annotations)

In small agriculture and turf, the company saw a 14% sales surge, boosted by tremendous pricing gains. These gains more than offset higher production costs, pushing operating income from $371 million to $447 million.

Deere & Company

What's important to note is that the company expects strength to continue. Not only that, but the company expects demand to outpace the industry's ability to produce equipment. Note that the company is mentioning the same factors we discussed in the first part of the article: strong ag fundamentals, high fleet age, and low inventories.

We expect industry sales of large ag equipment in U.S. and Canada to be up approximately 5% to 10%, reflecting another year of demand. The dynamics of strong ag fundamentals, advanced fleet age and low field inventory all remain. We expect demand to exceed the industry's ability to produce for yet another year.

While the company isn't eager to comment on the length of this agriculture cycle, it expects to enter 2024 with similar factors like a high fleet age and tight inventories.

Moreover:

The company expects roughly 20% full-year sales growth in its production and precision ag segment with operating margins rising from 19.9% to at least 23.5%.

Small agriculture and turf sales are expected to be flat to up 5%. Operating margins are seen rising from 14.6% to somewhere in the 14.5%-15.5% range.

It also needs to be said that the company continues to do better than the industry in the segments that matter most (large tractors and combines). In all of these segments (I highlighted them in the slide below) the company reported outperforming growth.

Deere & Company (Author Annotations)

But wait, there's more, especially concerning supply chains.

Deere reported that their dealer inventories remain below historic levels due to the high demand for their products that outpaces their supply. They acknowledged that their order books are still on an allocation basis due to the fragile nature of their supply chain, despite some easing of the supply challenges. Deere is currently experiencing higher-than-normal supply disruptions, and they are working closely with their supply chain to ensure timely delivery to their customers. This is exactly what the supply chain indicator I showed in the first part of this article displayed as well.

In addition, due to the tight inventory of new equipment, their dealers are seeing a surge in demand for used equipment. They reported that their dealers are quickly selling their used equipment, which demonstrates the resilient demand for used equipment. As a result, the inventory levels of used equipment are low, and the prices of used equipment remain strong.

In construction and forestry, the company saw similar results as it benefited from higher volumes, very strong pricing gains, and higher production costs, which were not able to keep margins from rising.

Deere & Company

On a full-year basis, the company expects sales in this segment to grow between 10% and 15%. Despite high recession chances and a weak housing market, the company cites strong tailwinds.

While housing has softened, infrastructure, the oil and gas sector and robust CapEx programs from the independent rental companies have continued to support demand. Retail sales have remained robust and dealer inventory is well below historic levels. Global road building markets are forecast to be flat. North America remains the strongest market, compensating for softness in Europe as well as in parts of Asia. In forestry, we estimate the industry will be flat as softening in the U.S. and Canada is offset with strength in Europe.

With regard to the full-year outlook, the company expects to do between $8.75 and $9.25 billion in net income. This is up from prior expectations of $8.0 to $8.5 billion.

Deere & Company

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

Deere is trading at 13.5x 2024E EBITDA of $12.4 billion, which is based on its $128.5 billion market cap, $36.2 billion in net debt, and $2.5 billion in pension-related liabilities. I believe that the company's EBITDA will come in much higher, but for now, I'm using consensus numbers. The company has an A2 credit rating.

I believe that this valuation is very fair.

I also reiterate my longer-term targets, which I discussed in my prior article.

[...] I stick to my long-term price targets. I believe that Deere should be trading at a market cap of $182 billion. For now, that's my 2024 (year-end) target. However, I hope for a 10%-15% stock price pullback before I add to my position. That's based on elevated general economic risks and the fact that I never buy stocks during a rally.

Especially the last part of the quote above is important to me, as I'm not inclined to pursue market rallies. Moreover, considering my stance on the stock market, I anticipate that there will be additional chances to purchase shares at a lower price before the stock surpasses the $500 threshold.

FINVIZ

With all of this said, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

Deere's recent earnings report showed impressive results, with high revenue and earnings per share figures, and strong guidance based on a factual outlook. The company is expected to continue benefiting from several factors, including high farm income, a faster replacement cycle, low retail inventories, strong pricing, supply chain improvements, and agriculture fundamentals pointing to sustained demand growth.

In addition, Deere's advanced products, particularly in the high-horsepower segment, have contributed to an increase in market share. The company is in a good position, and its stock remains attractively valued. Considering all these factors, the writer believes that Deere is a good buy even during temporary price drops, with a long-term price target of $600 per share.

Do you think I'm too bullish? Not bullish enough? Let me know in the comments!