Jackson Financial Isn't Quite As Cheap As It Seems

Feb. 17, 2023 4:48 PM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)BHF
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Marketplace

Summary

  • Jackson Financial appears to be astonishingly cheap based on its earnings results.
  • However, there is complicated insurance accounting involved and much of the earnings are due to interest rate movements and hedging.
  • Jackson Financial may be a good investment, but investors should be aware of the volatility in earnings results.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Insurance agent fills out insurance form in office closeup

megaflopp

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) has been showing up on investors' radars recently. The annuity insurance company was long a part of the British financial firm Prudential (PUK). However, Prudential spun the firm off in 2021 in

Chart
Data by YCharts

JXN analysis

JXN analysis (Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.13K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.