Cenovus Energy: Market's Overreaction To Weak Q4 Serves Up A Buying Opportunity

Feb. 17, 2023 4:55 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CADVN8 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q4 results fell short of consensus estimates.
  • But the results were not as bad as the market's reaction implied.
  • Quarterly results are likely to improve going forward.
  • Cenovus Energy's selloff has created an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Energy Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business Opportunity

olm26250

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) investors woke up this morning to an ugly Q4 earnings report. The company missed analyst expectations for funds from operations ("FFO") per share by 6%, reporting C$1.17 versus expectations of C$1.24. The miss was driven by lower-than-expected

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned ~61.1% with a return of ~32.2% YTD.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.23K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.