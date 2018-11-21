Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyCatalyst watch for the week of February 19. Seeking Alpha Director of News, Jerry Kronenberg gives a rundown of the catalysts for the week including FOMC minutes. Seeking Alpha Associate News Editor, Kevin Curran gives an earnings preview. He says Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) are reporting next week with Lowe’s (LOW) and Target (TGT) the following week. One key data point to note is bloated inventory, a previous issue for some retailers. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
This article was written by
Comments