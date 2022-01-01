DigitalOcean Q4 Earnings: A Free Cash Flow Machine

Feb. 17, 2023 5:14 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)2 Comments
Summary

  • DigitalOcean is a cloud computing platform focused on serving small and medium-sized businesses.
  • The company just reported Q4 earnings and beat analysts' expectations on both revenue and EPS.
  • Investors should be more excited by the free cash flow guidance offered up by management for 2023.
  • They expect margins to expand from 13% in 2022 to a whopping ~21% in 2023.
  • Combine these margins with the long-term growth prospects, and I think DigitalOcean's shares look incredibly attractive right now.

Neon Lightning Glowing Lines and Cloud over the Sea

akinbostanci

Investment Thesis

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) is a cloud computing platform specialising in infrastructure and platform tools, with a focus on serving small and medium-sized businesses (aka SMBs). This SMB segment has been largely ignored by the cloud behemoths of Amazon (

DigitalOcean solves a problem for small businesses

DigitalOcean Q4'22 Investor Presentation

Cloud infrastructure and platform market size for small and medium sized businesses

DigitalOcean Q4'22 Investor Presentation

DigitalOcean quarterly revenue beat analysts expectations but guidance was below estimates

Author's Work

DigitalOcean's full year revenue guidance came in below management's expectations

Author's Work

DigitalOcean's Q4 EPS beat expectations and profit guidance came in above analysts estimates

Author's Work

DigitalOcean gave full year profit guidance ahead of wall street's expectations

Author's Work

DigitalOcean's quarterly large customer growth and dollar-based net retention rate

Author's Work

DigitalOcean's Q4 key performance indicators

DigitalOcean's Q4'22 Investor Presentation / Author's Work

DigitalOcean quarterly financial information

Author's Work

DOCN Stock digitalocean share price valuation model

Author's Work

This article was written by

We're Andreea & Jamie, two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCN, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

