Investment Overview

The Thousand Oaks, Calif.,-based pharma giant Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has performed well for its shareholders over the past five years - its stock value has risen by 27%, which underperforms the S&P 500 - up 50% over the same period - but puts it among the top 3 large Pharma firms - only Merck at +98% - and Eli Lilly (LLY) at +312% - have performed better.

Amgen also is a dividend payer, currently paying an annual dividend of $8.52, which yields 3.64% at current traded share price of $234. Only Pfizer (PFE) and AbbVie (ABBV) pay a higher yielding dividend among big pharmas presently.

Amgen shares hit their all-time high of $288 in mid November 2022, after gaining a startling 28% in a little more than six weeks, apparently due to hype surrounding its weight loss drug candidate AMG133, but several factors have conspired to drop the stock back down below $235 at the time of writing - potential buying territory, perhaps.

Most Significantly, in mid-December Amgen announced that it would acquire Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) in a deal worth $116.5 per share, or ~$28.3bn, a premium of ~20% to Horizon's market cap valuation at the time.

Horizon and Chemocentryx Acquisitions

Horizon markets and sells Tepezza, indicated for Thyroid Eye Disease ("TED"), and Krystexxa, indicated for gout, and these two drugs earned respectively $1.47bn and $1.1bn of revenues for Horizon across the first three quarters of 2022. Six other drugs comprise Horizon's Orphan Drug Division which earned a total of ~$2.5bn in the 9m to Q322.

There are four inflammation segment drugs which earned just over $100m over the same period, and several intriguing late stage pipeline assets including UPLIZNA, progressing through a Phase 3 study in Multiple Sclerosis, and Daxdilimab, in a Phase 2 study for Systemic Lupus Erythmatosus ("SLE"), and Alopecia Areata.

Amgen has spent big on Horizon in part due to the fact that its best-selling asset Enbrel - which earned $4.1bn of revenues in 2022, accounting for 17% of Amgen's total product revenues of $24.8bn - may lose its patent protection in 2023, owing to the expiration of a "methods of treatment using aqueous formulations" patent, permitting generic versions of the drug to be sold in its place. Patent expiries typically cause the original drug's sales to fall by ~20 - 25% per annum, given the additional competition and the fact the drug's price must be lowered to compete with the generics.

Horizon has guided for FY22 revenues of ~$3.6bn, but the likely approval of its late stage assets UPLIZNA and Daxdilimab - which Horizon itself acquired via the buyout of AstraZeneca (AZN) spin out Viela Bio, could result in a peak revenue contribution of up to $7bn per annum - at least based on Horizon management's forecasting.

In October last year, Amgen also paid $3.7bn in cash to acquire Chemocentryx and its lead asset Tavneos (Avacopan), approved to treat ANCA Vasculitis. Back in August last year I argued that the deal was not necessarily a favorable one for Amgen given Tavneos' approval was somewhat controversial in the first place, and its initial sales performance has been disappointing - Amgen records $21m of sales in FY22 for the drug.

Tavneos does have label expansion opportunities in e.g. hidradenitis suppurativa, C3 glomerulopathy and lupus nephritis, meaning it can help bolster Amgen's autoimmune division after the patent expiry of Enbrel - analysts have speculated Tavenos could eventually earn ~$1.5bn in peak annual revenues.

Recent Performance / Portfolio Overview

Amgen product revenues (my table using Amgen 10K data)

As we can see above Amgen had nine products earning blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) revenues in 2022, which is roughly on a par with most of the Big US Pharma companies - the difference is that the other Pharmas typically have one or two "mega-blockbusters" - as shown below (and based on 2021 sales).

best selling pharmaceutical products (my table using data sourced from company 10K submissions)

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), for example, earns >$20bn from just two products. AbbVie and Merck (MRK) earn >$18bn each from a single product. Johnson & Johnson earns >$20bn from 3 products and so on.

My point is that Amgen could use a few more such products if it wants to grow revenues long term and match the likes of Merck - $59bn revenues in 2022 - Bristol Myers - $46bn revenues in 2022 - or AbbVie - $58bn revenues.

Unfortunately for Amgen however its lead products Enbrel and Prolia may both soon face generic competition - Enbrel potentially this year and Prolia in 2025 - while Otezla faces intense competition in its autoimmune markets and Xgeva - an osteoporosis drug like Prolia - will see its patents expire at the same time as Prolia.

Together these drugs drive >50% of Amgen's product revenues so there must be some concern that Amgen is going to struggle to drive growth at least until the end of the decade.

Amgen minor product sales (Amgen 10K submission)

If we take a look at the breakdown of Amgen's "other products" - which drove $5.57bn, or 23% of total revenues in 2022 - there are not too many reasons to be optimistic about future revenue growth.

Aimovig - a migraine therapy - saw sales improve by 27% in the US and also launched in Europe, although Eli Lilly's Emgality represents a major threat to its market share. Blincyto sales grew substantially, although this was a drug first approved in 2014 and therefore long-term growth prospects are likely negligible.

Arguably the most important drug in the above table is Lumakras, the first ever FDA approved drug to target the KRAS gene and protein, heavily expressed in a multitude of solid tumor cancers.

After its approval last year for later line non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") Lumakras was expected to hit the ground running, but sales volumes have underperformed analysts' expectations and now Lumakras faces competition from Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) Krazati, which also targets KRAS / NSCLC and has an almost identical efficacy and safety profile.

On a more positive note, Amgen's products do drive exceptionally high margins. FY adjusted EPS was $17.69 - which implies a price to earnings ratio of ~13x - and is up 27% versus 2021. Operating income increased from $7.6bn to $9.6bn, and GAAP operating margin increased 7.2 percentage points to 38.6%. Free cash flow was $8.8bn versus $8.4bn in 2021.

With margins and cash generation like these, shareholders ought not be too concerned with a lack of growth among the existing product portfolio.

Looking Ahead - 2023 Forecasts and Pipeline Progress

Without including any Horizon revenues, Amgen's Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith guided for $26 - $27.2bn of revenues in FY23, and non GAAP earnings per share of $17.4 to $18.6. In other words, Amgen expects to become even more profitable, with some respectable top line growth thrown in too. Griffith told analysts:

For product sales, we project volume growth at a portfolio level, driven by strong growth in our priority products, TEZSPIRE, EVENITY, Repatha, Prolia and TAVNEOS

TEZSPIRE is an asthma therapy jointly developed by Amgen and AstraZeneca. If focuses on the more severe end of the asthma spectrum offering some unique advantages and analysts believe it will achieve blockbuster sales by 2025.

EVENITY - another bone therapy that achieved exceptional 49% year-on-year growth in 2022, after being approved in 2019 to treat post-menopausal women with osteoporosis, is apparently expected to have another strong year, perhaps capturing some of Prolia's lost market share.

Repatha - a cholesterol therapy - and Prolia, prior to its patent expiry and newly approved Tavneos are expected to make strong contributions to help offset losses of Enbrel and Nplate - a COVID therapy - revenues, and lead the company's growth. Lumakras, sadly, is not name checked by the CFO.

Turning to the pipeline, Amgen clearly hopes to become the third Big Pharma obesity giant, alongside Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

With Repatha, Amgen has fought a running battle against Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent in the courts over contested patents, but five-year data released in April last year shows the PCSK9 inhibitor helped >85% of patients achieve an LDL-C level of <40 mg/dL. Repatha has been around for nearly a decade, but could finally be in a position to achieve the multi-billion dollar sales analysts once thought it would.

Meanwhile, as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's share prices hit the heights owing to their twin diabetes / obesity assets Mounjaro / Tirzepatide and Ozempic / Wegovy, which have analysts predicting all-time high peak sales of >$25bn - in each indication - Amgen has its Phase 1 stage asset AMG-133, which early studies suggest could become a factor in these huge markets.

A clinical trial of AMG0133 in obese patients showed that by Day 85 of the study, participants in the multiple ascending doses ("MAD") arms experienced mean percentage change in body weight of -14.5% at its maximum dose of 420mg - comparable to the likes of Wegovy, and Lilly's Tirzepatide - yet to be approved in the obesity market.

AMG-133 has a slightly different mechanism of action to the other two drugs, being a GLP-1R agonist that also antagonises glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor ("GIPR"). Although analysts generally regard Tirzepatide and Semaglutide as years ahead of the competition, if Amgen were to produce a better product a few years down the line, shareholders ought to be richly rewarded.

Finally, within cardiovascular, Amgen has been working on a gene silencing product - Olpasiran - that can reduce lipoprotein, with a Phase 2 study suggesting the drug can achieve a >90% reduction in Lp(a). This is a competitive space and once again Amgen is not leading the race for approval - Danish Pharma Novartis (NVS) is - but Olpasiran can be considered a potential blockbuster asset in the making.

The Elephant In Amgen's Room - Debt

Amgen has been an acquisition hungry company in recent years, paying ~$13bn to acquire Otezla from Bristol Myers Squibb (as part of BMY's acquisition of Celgene the Pharma was forced to sell the autoimmune therapy), and last year acquiring oncology company Five Prime Therapeutics for $1.9bn, and antibody drug developer Teneobio for $900m.

The Horizon deal is by far Amgen's largest, and a quick look at Amgen's balance sheet may make some shareholders feel queasy. Whilst cash position is a respectable $7.6bn as of FY22, and current liabilities a manageable $15.6bn, there is $37bn of long term debt to contend with, before the Horizon deal completes.

Now, Amgen wants to issue a $28bn jumbo bond to raise the cash to buy Horizon, apparently from Citibank and Bank of America. Current market conditions do not seem to be ideal for borrowing vast sums of money and it may leave investors wondering if Amgen's profitability is likely to be impacted by the massive debt repayments such borrowing would entail. Additionally, in that light, it's worth asking whether Horizon's assets justify such an outlay.

While Wall Street encourages Amgen to spend, spend, spend, arguably, the company may be better off allocating the funds it has to accelerating development of some of its potentially very lucrative pipeline assets, and trying to steal a march on its rivals.

With that said, although Amgen's debt to equity is almost prohibitively high in comparison to some of its rivals, the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie have borrowed far more in the past than the $28bn wants to raise to buy Horizon.

BMY paid nearly $80bn to acquire Celgene in 2019, and AbbVie paid ~$66bn to acquire Allergan the following year. It's hard to argue against either decision in hindsight, although the assets that came with these purchases - e.g. Botox in the case of Allergan, and Revlimid in the case of Celgene, were bona fide mega-blockbuster assets - and there were plenty of smaller blockbuster and pipeline products besides.

Conclusion - I'd Question The Wisdom Of The Horizon Deal But Amgen Looks A Solid Hold Regardless

The Pharma industry provides investors with a dozen or so very strong companies that drive very strong profit margins, pay good dividends, and have share prices that typically trend in an upward direction.

As such, I would rate Amgen's recent mini share price collapse as a buying opportunity. With that said, I'm not overly surprised by an apparent skepticism over the Horizon deal since Amgen may do well to extract peak sales of >$5bn per annum from that company's products and pipeline.

It can be very tricky for big pharma to find strong commercial stage biotechs to take to the next level however, and perhaps Amgen is acting in the belief that there is no better long-term, complementary opportunity out there.

The debt Amgen plans to take on may prove restrictive to the company's ability to grow its share price by much in the next 2-3 years, although there is always the dividend for shareholders to fall back on.

Away from Horizon, although some of Amgen's best products - Enbrel, Prolia and Otezla, for example, face uncertain futures and some newer assets - Lumakras, Aimovig, for example - have not delivered as management may have hoped, the weight loss / cardiovascular pipeline opportunities excite. It's very logical to assume that Lilly and Novo Nordisk attempts to dominate in this >$50bn valued market - if we're being conservative - will experience teething problems, and Amgen may be timing its run just right with AMG-133, plus Olpasiran, plus a rejuvenated Repatha.

In summary, I sense there is some near-term downside risk with Amgen as it attempts to swallow and digest Horizon with the help of a jumbo bond, and I'm therefore not in an immediate rush to buy, but this is clearly a company with an ambitious management that is already a major player within several key pharmaceutical markets, and with a pipeline that may just have that missing mega-blockbuster hiding in plain sight.