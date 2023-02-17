spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

Fear and euphoria are dominant forces, and fear is many multiples the size of euphoria. Bubbles go up very slowly as euphoria builds. Then fear hits, and it comes down very sharply. When I started to look at that, I was sort of intellectually shocked. Contagion is the critical phenomenon which causes the thing to fall apart." - Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan

Like many games of chance, Poker is a game where you can significantly improve your outcomes by sticking to the odds. Many of the best Poker players won't play a hand unless they're reasonably confident they will win. When you're playing in a tournament with a lot of other players, playing conservatively will usually result in a much better outcome.

The Action Network, How To Play Heads Up Poker

However, when engaging in "Heads Up Poker," with only two players, the odds are shifted entirely on their heads. Optimal strategies wildly change, and hands you would never want to play against multiple other players are suddenly in play.

Of course, the psychological component becomes paramount when only playing one other player. Because of this, many players play very aggressively and bet wildly. This can shake up the opponent, but it can also create an opportunity for them to "catch the bluff." Unfortunately, while Fed Chairman Jay Powell played his hand well, the SP500 (SP500) will likely be a casualty in the short term as a result of this turn of events.

Jay Powell just caught the bond market's bluff. And the result is a good thing because now the Fed has more credibility, and the market will be more inclined to let it do its job in a more regular fashion. Of course, this isn't a good thing for the S&P 500 because the bond market and the Fed have agreed on higher for longer now. Thus the stock market seems to be a bit ahead of itself, given that the risk to the terminal rate is likely to the upside. Bullard's and Mester's comments suggested so and:

CPI came in hot

PPI came in hot

Persistently strong labor market

Energy prices remain volatile

Ukraine War escalating

You see, many had been postulating the Fed would commit a policy error that might lead to a massive sell-off, maybe even a depression! The bond market's divergence from the dot plot was one of the primary feathers in their cap. But this isn't your grandfather's Fed. Since the Dodd-Frank Act, the FOMC is a lot more confident in its ability to prevent the type of financial contagion that Chairman Greenspan lamented in the quote above as what causes things to "fall apart."

BCG Analysis

So while Powell and friends may be very interested in what the bond market has to say and use it to inform their policy, it's important to remember that he doesn't look at things the way markets do. And Powell is very focused on ensuring that neither he and his deputies nor anything else cause a mass forced liquidation like that which occurred in the wake of Lehman's collapse. With contagion less likely than in the past, or at least with a more complete toolset to deal with it, Powell knows his hand is more robust than some in markets would postulate.

The Fed Chair has a more enormous responsibility than most of us could imagine. He also has a lot more tools at his disposal than his predecessors. Powell just seized the initiative from the bond market, though, and the most desired "soft landing" is seeming more possible than ever. Flush draw! Powell has now established some breathing room and credibility for the FOMC, though, as he let the "cards" speak for themselves.

Powell's Slow Play

Many bears might have been wondering Jay Powell didn't take two recent opportunities to bring out the belt, like he has on multiple occasions this year, to let markets know he didn't appreciate them going up so much. Instead, he declined to demur the recent gains and successfully transferred the Fed from being fire and brimstone to be dependent on the data.

The fire and brimstone Fed accomplished its mission of keeping inflation expectations anchored. Now, a more reasonable Fed can ensure it doesn't repeat its mistakes under the ungainly Chairmanship of Arthur Burns without the 75-point theatrics. Having successfully made the pivot (probably a poor word choice) from fire and brimstone to data dependent, now the Fed is in an advantageous position. In Poker parlance, it has "the nuts."

Why? Because the Fed's interpretation of the data is no longer the focal point, like when "transitory" was the buzzword. Its credibility is no longer the issue at stake for markets; the data is. The world's most consequential central bank is much more attuned to what's going on in the economy and financial stability indicators, and a "black swan" crash event seems highly unlikely given how capitalized banks are and the extensive thirteen-year-old resolution powers that the Fed has at its disposal (Title III of the Dodd-Frank Act).

As Powell himself has said, the Fed would rather overtighten and correct it with its shiny new suite of post-Dodd-Frank tools, which have proven their mettle, as well as the old "cut to zero" safety switch, than be complacent on inflation too early. Expanding on the oft-cited punchbowl metaphor, I call it the "bender of last resort." One common bias among those in markets is that the private side of the fence is always ahead of the public side. Jay Powell's poker prowess has proven this is not always the case, particularly when anomalous events like COVID and the associated stimulus have broken the business cycle.

Atlanta Fed Market Probability Tracker, 12/18/23

And the data, unfortunately, isn't quite going along with the bullish narrative. This makes Powell's conduct look very credible, perhaps even more so than if he has bashed the stock market into submission. For he knows a Fed Chairman should never needlessly squander political capital and the good graces of the peanut gallery.

The significant divergence between Powell and the bond market that existed at the beginning of the year has now closed. Jay Powell won a crucial hand in his (highest stakes ever) game of heads up Poker against the bond market. While the bond market often has the Fed's number, such as in the run-up to post-COVID inflation, Powell seems to have learned a thing or two. The market was pricing in cuts in 2023 for the first part of the year, and now it is pricing none.

Atlanta Fed Market Probability Tracker, 02/17/23

I'll confess Jay Powell outplayed me as well. In my 2023 Outlook, I stated that I tended to sympathize with those who thought the Fed would be forced to pivot sooner than the December dots suggested. Good thing that although I'm dumb enough to make a forecast, I don't make my long picks contingent upon such an outcome. This is why I've picked longs insulated from 2023 risks by using the criteria of highly visible and accelerating earnings, steady drivers, and strong competitive positions.

1. Raytheon (RTX)

2. S&P Global (SPGI)

3. American Tower (AMT)

4. General Dynamics (GD)

5. Albemarle (ALB)

The "Trinity" of Fed Mandates...

Wall Street commentators are often fixated on the Fed for a good reason. If the economy is a farm, you could think of the Fed as controlling the rain. But the Fed doesn't care all that much about stocks. Since Equities are junior in the capital structure, shareholder losses pose less of a threat to financial stability than seized-up credit markets.

But the Fed is just fine letting the stock market figure out that rates will go higher for longer now that the inflation exigency is less acute. Why micromanage and draw the ire of the folks? Powell got exactly what he wanted and didn't have to bash the market; he just let the bond market keep "raising," knowing he had the better hand.

We often focus on the dual statutory mandate cited by Fed officials. Still, another critical component of the Fed's job is overlooked: its role in assuring financial stability and acting as a lender of last resort. As a Catholic, I think of this like the mysterious Holy Spirit of the Fed's "trinity" of mandates. Promoting financial stability is at the core of the Fed's mission and also at the core of its ability to use its most effective tool (the Federal Funds Rate).

Financial stability and acting as the lender of last resort, in fact, was the r'aison d'etre of the Fed when it was initially conceived. This hallowed mission remains central in the minds of those who serve on the Federal Open Market Committee. The Federal Reserve supervises banks, conducts the annual Dodd-Frank Stress Test, and works to promote financial stability through the Financial Stability Oversight Council. This gives it an edge in accomplishing its mandates many market participants underappreciate.

Conclusion: With Bond Market Capitulation, S&P 500 Looks Dangerously Exposed

We also tend to forget that the market didn't always anticipate the Fed and instead just responded to open market operations once they occurred. Powell has previously opined on this dynamic and lamented how difficult it makes doing his job. However, the fact that he called the bond market's bluff and that it is now pretty much exactly in line with where the December dots are, is impressive and makes the Fed's job easier.

The rhetorical task of a Fed Chairman is often as impactful as it is delicate. This was highlighted splendidly when Powell fueled a rally in the middle of 2022, only to come out swinging the bazooka around at Jackson Hole and every subsequent Fed meeting since. That is before the last Fed meeting on February 1st.

Rather than following the previous script, which many investors expected him to do, Powell declined to indict the recent rally. He bobbed and weaved when asked whether financial conditions had gotten too loose: potentially loose enough to undermine the fight against inflation. In retrospect, Powell seems to have played his hand of heads-up Poker (of the highest stakes possible) with the bond market quite masterfully.

The bond market has capitulated to the Fed. Stocks are now sitting on a solid rally that is lacking fundamental support. For all of 2022, as rates rose, valuations were compressed. An underpinning of the bullish scenario seemed to be that Powell would cut in 2023. However, this seems highly unlikely, given the recent data and Fed commentary.

Yardeni Research

Now, the stock market might be looking forward and expressing relief at better-than-expected earnings and a resilient consumer. However, given the strength of the gains and the evaporation of hopes for a dovish pivot in 2023, I find it most likely that the S&P 500 will experience significant weakness over the next few weeks.

As you can see above, there is a divergence between the PE of the market and the 10-yr TIPS yield. I think it is highly likely that the S&P 500 will see its P/E ratio reduce to reflect the higher yields. The market's response to Bullard's and Mester's hawkish commentary on 2/16 suggests a change in character from the ebullient start to 2023, which, unfortunately, will likely persist at least for the coming few weeks.