When we last covered Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR.PK) we thought investors should not only flee from the common shares, but the preferred shares as well.
While the preferred shares for DLR delivered quality alpha over the common shares, we think it is time for a big upgrade. Ditching DLR preferred shares for REXR is moving up multiple notches in quality while getting a slightly better yield. Do note that the idea is for the preferred shares alone as we think REXR common shares are still very expensive.
DLR reported Q4-2022 results and missed estimates. We look at the results and go over what is breaking down for this once mighty REIT.
Analysts left no stone unturned to help DLR beat estimates. Quarterly funds from operations (FFO) estimates were dropped nicely over the last six months to give DLR a layup.
Unfortunately DLR could only manage a $1.65 (vs. $1.69 estimates). There was a lot of weakness across the board. For starters, you can see that actual FFO was just $1.45 a share and dropped from $1.55 in the previous quarter.
Core FFO, which strips out a lot of relevant expenses from FFO, was also down from the previous quarter. It has been struggling near the $1.65 mark for five straight quarters. Investors may go "so what?" A flat FFO is not the end of the world. Perhaps. But DLR has to work furiously to maintain this flat FFO. For starters it has spent $2.65 billion in capex over the last 12 months and $2.52 billion in the 12 months before that.
That is a lot of capex for a flat FFO. DLR's actual FFO (not Core FFO) over the last 12 months has been under $2.0 billion. So spending 25% over the FFO is quite a lot of capex, especially since the bulk of the FFO is paid out as dividends. You can guess where the impact of this is showing up.
Common share counts are up and debt is up by over $3.0 billion in the last five quarters. Total debt as a percentage of enterprise value has gone from 20.5% to 35.2%. The core business continues to perform rather weakly for such a high inflation environment. Re-Leasing spreads were close to just 1%.
DLR's occupancy was a bit better this quarter but remains incredibly low for assets that everyone constantly suggests are in high demand.
We extend the experiment from our previous article and once again ask investors to name three REITs with lower occupancy levels than DLR in the comments.
DLR painted an optimistic picture for 2023, at least going by the number of green arrows.
Unfortunately, core FFO per share will be flat. This is slightly under estimates, despite these estimates having been chopped with a great deal of enthusiasm.
That picture only shows the last six months. DLR's results have been so poor, for so long that people might have forgotten that in 2018, estimates for 2023 were for $9.49 in FFO.
We will go out on a limb and say that the actual results for 2024 and 2025 won't be anywhere in the ballpark of even the current estimates. The key reason is that we are approaching a breaking point. That breaking point is shown below.
Over time this ratio has steadily moved up. Here is the Q4-2017 supplemental to make our point.
At 6.9X things are getting quite dicey for the debt to EBITDA ratio. For 2023, DLR is planning to try and fund this capex using dispositions and joint venture capital.
That makes sense as they are nearing the breaking point where credit rating agencies are likely to start taking notice.
We spotted these obvious trends quite some time back and warned readers of the huge dangers associated with buying this stock. Even today, the trends are right in front of you. What DLR has going for it is that the market allowed it to do the bulk of its levering up process during a time of extraordinarily low rates. DLR further enhanced this by borrowing in the Eurozone at some pretty ridiculous interest rates.
Digital Realty Trust, L.P., priced an offering of €750 million of Euro-denominated 1.00% Guaranteed Notes due 2032 and an offering of €300 million of Euro-denominated Floating Rate Guaranteed Notes due 2022.
The Euro Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Digital Dutch Finco B.V. and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company and the operating partnership. Interest on the 2032 Notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 1.00% per annum from and including September 23, 2020 and will mature on January 15, 2032.
Source DLR 2020
12 year notes at 1% per annum can really soothe a lot of bad capex decisions. Will the chickens come home to roost? Well if we reset those rates anywhere close to what we think they should be for these assets (think 7% plus), in the next few years, it will be rough.
There are many REITs out there that are presently undervalued and don't have such fundamental headwinds. Heck, DLR even trades richer to Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) on an EV to EBITDA basis.
So if you want a data explosion play, even MSFT may make more sense. DLR remains on our avoid list.
DLR has three outstanding (and we do not mean superlative) classes of preferred shares.
1) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.850 PFD SR K (NYSE:DLR.PK),
2) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.2% CUM PF SR L (NYSE:DLR.PL) &
3) Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.250% PFD SER J (NYSE:DLR.PJ)
While in the past we have been happy to suggest playing them from the long side, investors know that we have changed our tune on them recently. At present we are actually downgrading these to a Sell rating. The rationale here is that on DLR common shares there is a reward for the risk setup. If we are wrong, and the data centers do make a comeback, against all the evidence we see, DLR could generate FFO growth and make you money. With the three DLR preferred shares trading near par, there is limited upside and a very severe downside in case the rating agencies start seeing the risks as we do. Hence we rate all three a Sell at present.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
