Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a net income of $205.01 million in Q4 2022 or $0.45 per diluted share compared with $79.64 million or $0.17 in Q3 2022.
  • Production in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 799,438 Au ounces above the 502,932 Au ounces produced last year. AISC per ounce was $1,231, a record high for the company.
  • I recommend buying Agnico Eagle Mines Limited between $47.55 and $45, with possible lower support at $40.25.
A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Part I - Introduction

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is one of the preferred long-term gold miners I have covered quarterly on Seeking Alpha since 2014. The company reported its fourth-quarter 2022 and FY22 results

Map

AEM Map Presentation (AEM's most recent presentation)

Table

AEM three years guidance (AEM Press release)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

AEM Quarterly production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM 1Year chart Au Ag Cu (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

AEM Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading)

AEM included three new producing mines (Detour, Fosterville, and Macassa). The 4Q22 is the third full quarter of production, combining Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Chart

AEM 4Q22 production per mine (Fun Trading)

All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, were an average of $1,231 per ounce in 4Q22 compared to $1,136 in the prior-year period. Inflationary pressures did not help.

Chart

AEM Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The gold price was $1,726 per ounce during the third quarter of 2022. The silver price was $21.51 per ounce, Zinc was $1.35 per pound, and Copper was $3.72 per pound. The total cash from operating activities was $380.50 million in the quarter, up from $232.80 last year (please see table above).
Chart

AEM Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM Quarterly Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

Chart

AEM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term AEM and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

