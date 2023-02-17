Kingspan Group plc (KGSPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 5:13 PM ETKingspan Group plc (KGSPF), KGSPY
Kingspan Group plc (OTCPK:KGSPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gene Murtagh - CEO

Geoff Doherty - CFO

Catriona Nicholson - IR

Conference Call Participants

David O’Brien - Goodbody

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America

George Speak - BNP Paribas

Florence O'Donoghue - Davy

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research

Manish Beria - Societe Generale

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan

Yves Bromehead - Societe Generale

Brijesh Siya - HSBC

Jonathan Coubrough - Numis

Yuri Serov - Redburn

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Kingspan Preliminary Results 2022. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Now, let me turn the call over to Gene Murtagh. So Gene, please begin when you're ready.

Gene Murtagh

Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 2022 preliminary results call.

We'll get straight into it, on Page number three of the slide presentation, which I'm sure you've got in front of you. So in summary, the revenue for the year came in at EUR8.3 billion, which was an increase of 28%. Trading profit pretty much as guided came in at EUR833 million, which was an operating margin of 10% and earnings per share came in at almost EUR3.30, which was an increase of 8% also.

Driving those increases by division was insulated panels, which were up 23%, largely owing to inflation, which we will speak a lot more about later in the call, but also aided by a very significant increase of 46% in our global sales of QuadCore, which is our proprietary technology in our insulated panels.

The insulation business grew by 40%. Again, inflation played a large role here, but so too did the

