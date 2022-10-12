Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

Company description

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) produces and sells plant-based food. They offer a range of frozen foods including smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. The company supplies these products to retailers in the US under both the private label and the Tattooed Chef name.

Tattooed Chef has faced numerous controversies since its entry into the stock market. This includes the resignation of their CFO in 2021 under unclear circumstances and more recently, the company's announcement to revise its 2021 financial statements, leading to a decrease in revenue. Following this, the company received a notice of non-compliance from NASDAQ.

Tattooed Chef's share price reflects the company's current profile and controversial past. As they operate in a fast-growing industry, their share price has seen impressive appreciation. On the other hand, due to consistent losses and frequent controversies, their share price has also experienced sharp declines.

The purpose of this paper is not to negatively criticize the company, but rather to provide a fair assessment of its current performance and what the future may hold. While some may view the current share price of c.$1 as a speculative opportunity, we aim to provide a more detailed analysis that could support such an assertion.

The plant-based food industry

The plant-based food industry has seen an impressive rise in the last decade, driven by several social movements including healthier eating, concerns about animal welfare, and greater sustainability. According to a report by FMI, the global plant-based food market was valued at $11.3BN in 2022, with a CAGR of 12.2% forecast for the coming decade.

This growth has been supported by the increasing availability of plant-based meat products that are comparable in taste to meat. Further, the general improvement in availability within grocery stores / supermarkets cannot be understated as a contributing force. A few large players, such as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods (IMPF), have been key contributors to the innovation of products.

Tattooed Chef has positioned itself well to benefit from the upcoming growth forecast, as the company offers a wide variety of plant-based food products that target health-concious individuals and those looking for meat alternatives. The following is the conclusion from a comprehensive review of all of Tattooed Chef's current offerings (Our research found many similar reviews).

Moreover, the Tattooed Chef's focus on quality and its commitment to using high-quality ingredients has allowed it to differentiate itself from others in this space and has contributed to building a recurring customer base. During the growth phase of an industry, it is imperative to over-deliver to customers in order to generate sticky demand, which can assist when transitioning to a profitable model.

However, the plant-based food industry is highly competitive, and Tattooed Chef faces competition from well-established players such as Beyond Meat (find our analysis here), as well as from new entrants. To maintain its competitive position, Tattooed Chef will need to ensure it continues to innovate its product suite so as to remain aligned with what the customer wants.

Based on this, our outlook is for growth for the growth phase of this industry to continue into the medium term. This has the ability to drive share price appreciation, allowing the business to access cheaper financing options as a means of driving volume and innovation, and thus establish a route to profitability.

Based on this analysis, our outlook for the industry is continued growth in the medium term. Although there has been a noticeable uptick in consumption, the plant-based segment is still dwarfed by the meat industry. This has the potential to drive share price appreciation as investors bet on demand staying sticky once Tattooed Chef begins its transition toward profitability.

Retailer/producer relationship

Tattooed Chef currently distributes its products through retailers, which comes with the added complexity of operating with a middleman. The business announced a partnership with Walmart in Aug22 to launch new products across its stores.

The economics of this distribution channel can be challenging. Retailers often have significant bargaining power and can drive down prices through negotiation, which will inevitably lead to pressure on margins for Tattooed Chef. Further, Retailers may also have specific requirements for the products they carry, which can add costs for the companies that supply them. An example of this is labeling differences between retailers. Finally, retailers control the retail space and thus the exposure of the products, reducing the producers' ability to position their products how they would like. The advantage of going the retailer route is of course exposure, consumers usually do their grocery shopping in one or two places, and are a lot less likely to seek out independents.

In addition, retailers themselves are facing a squeeze due to greater competition, both from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers. This pressures them to find operational efficiencies where possible, usually leading to squeezing suppliers.

However, there are also long-term opportunities for Tattooed Chef in the retail distribution segment. As the demand for plant-based products continues to grow, which we suspect it will, retailers are likely to seek out further products and in larger quantities as more shelf space is assigned to this segment, thus driving volume for the business. We have already identified that the business understands what the market wants and so product expansion should not be an issue.

Given these circumstances, we anticipate that profit margins will remain tight with limited prospects for expansion in the near future. The only way to change this would be if the company decides to sell its own products, however, this presents its own set of difficulties. Our view is that this is not currently an option.

Economic conditions

Present macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain, driven by inflation which remains unsustainably high, and the accompanying heightened interest rates which cannot come down until inflation is dealt with.

Inflation has been driven by energy prices, wage inflation, and supply-side disruptions such as higher-than-expected transportation costs. This has led to central banks raising interest rates in order to cool demand. This has raised the cost of living for many consumers and reduced their discretionary income. This reflects in the following graph, which shows a steep decline in consumer sentiment.

The rise in interest rates is expected to result in a recession during 2023, although the timing and extent of this will depend on the country and region. This is far from certain, however, as much rests on whether inflation will decline at a faster rate than previously, or if it will continue to edge lower and require rates to increase further.

This does not mean that vegetarians and vegans will switch to meat, but it will likely discourage meat-eaters from trying or switching to plant-based products. Additionally, those who already consume plant-based products may choose to switch to cheaper options, such as making their own food instead of buying pre-packaged and frozen options.

Our outlook for 2023 is more of the same, with inflation remaining persistently high and interest rates potentially rising further in order to tame inflation. This will only serve to compound the impact on consumers' finances. This is not good news for the plant-based industry, as their products are priced at a premium to the current options consumers have. Some reports indicate that they can be as much as twice the cost of regular groceries. We are not suggesting that vegetarians or vegans will switch back to meat but that those considering trying meat alternatives or desire to completely switch will be either discouraged or unable to. Further, those who do consume Tattooed Chef's products currently may look for alternatives, such as making the food themselves.

For this reason, our expectation would be slowing growth in the next 12-24 months, far below the historical average. There is no reason to suggest this will be a systemic issue, however, and should pick up once economic conditions normalize.

Tattooed Chef is being sued

The Law Offices of Frank Cruz has recently announced legal proceedings against Tattooed Chef on behalf of investors concerning the company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. This allegation relates to the previously mentioned restatement of the company's accounts, resulting in the most recent decline in share price.

We should preface anything we say with the acknowledgment that this is recent news and Tattooed Chef / any other party has yet to issue a statement. Any reader interested in Tattooed Chef should update themselves on any recent communications from the business.

With this in mind, the news looks to be a big problem for Salvatore Galletti, more than anyone. If the business is found guilty, it will face fines that we are unsure it is in a position to pay. As the majority shareholder, who has provided the business funding as recently as Nov 22 (unsecured loan of $5M), he may be needed to provide fresh capital.

Financial performance:

Between FY18 and LTM Nov 22, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 53%, demonstrating a genuine surge in demand for plant-based food. Tattooed Chef has been successful in quickly innovating and expanding its product line to take advantage of this growing interest, helping to generate momentum. This is where the good news ends.

Tattooed Chef's margins are atrocious, with this being the first time I have ever seen a GPM of 0%. As we have mentioned, retailers are notorious for squeezing margins, especially for the smaller players. This has been compounded during these inflationary times, with freight and other production costs increasing substantially.

This raises a major concern as customers often complain about the high cost of these products. The industry itself is thus flawed and changes in economics are needed. This situation reminds me of an economic theory named "Shut down price" where, if a business is losing money compared to its variable costs, it is best to close down immediately, but if the losses are due to fixed costs, it is best to continue operations in the short-run to reduce said costs.

We will not spend too much time on the P&L but will say this: a business that is loss-making to the extent that it is posting -37% EBITDA is fundamentally broken, even with the current circumstances in mind.

Moving onto the balance sheet, we have seen what can only be described as a monumental capitulation of their cash balance. Somehow, Revenue has increased $80M in the same amount of time as they have net expended $115M in cash. Although there appears to be an equity value of $141M, the business is essentially valueless. There is nothing on the balance sheet of note except $24M in receivables and $14M in cash, which only barely cover accounts payable of $46M. The business does have $77M in inventory but given the cash incurred to sell every $1 of goods, we cannot attribute value to it as the business doesn't have the cash to incur the losses.

So does this mean the value is worthless? Unlikely. The reality is they do sell a product consumers like, which means their IP and brand have value. This is clearly not a "balance sheet" item so we cannot attribute a dollar amount, but it is more than zero.

The future of Tattooed Chef depends on how it intends to raise capital. The business managed to burn $115M in cash in the LTM period and $40M in FY21. This is the minimum cash they will need to raise to remain solvent in FY23. The business has a revolving credit facility of $25M but is currently in breach of its covenant, which in itself poses further problems. With interest rates where they are, it's unlikely that the debt market will come to the table with financing, suggesting that the only option is further dilution. This could result in the majority shareholder, Mr. Galletti, having to put more money into the business. If that doesn't happen, we could see Tattooed Chef being sold. In the event of this occurring, we cannot see shareholders getting any upside.

Valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, Tattooed Chef currently has a short interest of 31%, with Wall St. betting on its continued decline.

There is no real value added from attempting to price this business. Our assessment is pretty simple, if you think this business can escape the next 12 months without material dilution or destroying its balance sheet with debt, you are very likely to make money on this stock at its current price. Wall St. loves a growth story and I can easily see the stock gain double digits as it announces strong growth returning in 2024. The problem is, I do not see how it gets to 2024 without becoming a penny stock.

Conclusion

Just like Beyond Meat, we think this business has the capacity to decline as severely as it already has. The reality is, the plant-based industry is broken, in our opinion. It is currently operating with unsustainable economics during difficult economic conditions. An industry where products are too expensive, while producers are loss-making has no hope of continuing. The traditional growth model is for products to be cheap for consumers, while businesses incur losses to gain market share. Demand is so strong that Wall St. is seemingly keeping these failing businesses alive.

We would not suggest speculating on this stock until 2023's financing is secured. Once that is in place, opportunities may present themselves.