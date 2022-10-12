Tattooed Chef: Insolvency Risk And Speculative Growth

Feb. 17, 2023 6:22 PM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)BYND, TTCFW
Summary

  • Tattooed Chef is a company that specializes in plant-based food production and sales.
  • The plant-based industry is growing quickly but its fundamental economics are broken. Products are too expensive yet produces are massively loss-making.
  • Current economic conditions are not helping the business, with a eyewatering amount of cash expended. The business ended the LTM period with a 0% GPM margin.
  • This leaves the company with no option but dilution, seriously threatening the solvency of the business.
  • Our view is that if the company can raise the cash required to cover its expected 2023 outlay, it may be worth speculating on. However, at this point, we are significantly concerned about the solvency of the business.
Company description

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) produces and sells plant-based food. They offer a range of frozen foods including smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. The company supplies these products to retailers in the US under both the private label and

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
607 Followers
The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

