Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colleen Thompson - Vice President, Corporate Relations

Vicki Villacrez - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

LT Therivel - President and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Cellular

Doug Chambers - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, U.S. Cellular

Michelle Brukwicki - SVP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, TDS Telecom

Conference Call Participants

Rick Prentiss - Raymond James

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Michael Rollins - Citi

Sergey Dluzhevskiy - GAMCO Investors

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the TDS and U.S. Cellular Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Colleen Thompson, Vice President, Corporate Relations. Please go ahead.

Colleen Thompson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We want to make you all aware of the presentation we have prepared to accompany our comments this morning, which you can find on the Investor Relations sections of the TDS and U.S. Cellular Web sites. With me today and offering prepared comments are from TDS, Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; from U.S. Cellular, LT Therivel, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Chambers, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and from TDS Telecom, Michelle Brukwicki, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. This call is being simultaneously webcast on the TDS and U.S. Cellular Investor Relations Web sites. Please see the Web sites for slides referred to on this call, including non-GAAP reconciliations. We provide guidance for both adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization or OIBDA and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.