Hannon Armstrong: Overvalued As Market Continues To Ignore Mortgage REIT Basics

David Ksir
Summary

  • Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. posted solid results in 2022, with EPS growth of 11% YoY, and remains on track to hit their guidance for 2024.
  • The company is well positioned to grow, but the valuation is stretched at this point, trading at almost two times book value.
  • In this article, I demonstrate why traditional mortgage REITs should always trade close to their book value and that Hannon Armstrong simply isn't different enough to justify the current valuation.

A row of wind turbines in sunny rural France - clean renewable energy

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I want to analyze a mortgage real estate investment trust ("mREIT") focused on renewable energy, because I believe the sector is likely to face serious tailwinds over the next decade as countries try to transition away

portfolio

HASI Q4 2022 Report

guidance

HASI Q4 2022 Report

yield

HASI Q4 2022 Report

debt

HASI Q4 2022 Report

Chart
accounting

HASI Q4 2022 Report

David Ksir
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HASI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

