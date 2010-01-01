Ian Tuttle

In no surprise, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is back to a growth machine after the covid boost rolled off. The market has a far more positive view of the company now, though user growth has been strong all along and predictive of this growth phase. My investment thesis is more Neutral on RBLX stock above $40, with Roblox fully valued for an environment with 20% growth.

Focus On Users

The ultimate key to investing in Roblox over the long term is to focus on user growth. The stock will bounce around based on volatile monthly and quarterly bookings, but the business will succeed or fail based on the ability to expand users.

During the covid period, Roblox was very successful at growing daily active users (DAUs). Users immediately jumped from only 23.6 million in Q1'20 to 33.2 million in the June quarter, when the world shut down.

Roblox just reported January 2023 DAUs of 65.0 million, up 19% YoY and a big jump from the 58.8 million DAUs in both Q3 and Q4. Even hours engaged were up 19% in January, to 5.0 billion.

All users aren't equal, but as long as Roblox continues growing users, the company can work on the monetization of existing customers at higher levels leading to bookings growth. The key global ABPDAU metric isn't as useful due to shifting user bases, but the global gaming platform has returned to growing this metric, with a $4.14 target for January leading to 3% to 4% growth on a constant currency basis.

In no surprise, Roblox surged after reporting Q4 results and providing January 2023 metrics. Somehow, though, the company beat analyst consensus estimates by nearly $15 million, with Q4'22 bookings of $899 million, while my previous article highlighted the guidance added up to bookings of $892 million for the quarter.

Either way, Roblox is now on a path for 20% annual growth again. The bigger the platform, the more the network effects work. The company has plenty of catalysts for growth, including aging up to 24 years old (39% growth in January) and moving into entertainment and communications to move far beyond games with animation and interactive technology.

Another good sign is that adjusted EBITDA saw a dramatic improvement with a rebound to $183 million in the December quarter. The metric was slightly above the $168 million produced last year, but more importantly, Roblox reported a huge boost above the weak metrics in the prior 3 quarters.

As with most tech companies, Roblox should now have the expense structure more in line with expected growth after heavy spending following the covid boost.

Consolation Phase

Our prior article highlighted the likely move of the stock towards the low $40s. After the strong Q4'22 results, Roblox soared to $46, and investors should've dumped the shares on the big rally.

Roblox Corporation reported impressive numbers, but the stock is now already fully valued and needs to consolidate for a while after the rally from $25 in mid-December. The market cap is now $25 billion, pushing the forward EV/S multiple to slightly above 7x.

Analysts appear slightly conservative, only forecasting 15% bookings growth in 2023 to reach $3.3 billion. Roblox has ~$2 billion in net cash, pushing the enterprise value down to $23.0 billion.

Roblox Corporation stock can definitely trade at higher multiples, but Roblox is now one of the most expensive equities on the market due to the excitement over the Metaverse and the return to bookings growth after a period of weak results. Also, the company just isn't forecasted to produce the excessive 30%+ growth rates of pre-covid periods with the user base now hitting 65 million and the larger scale reducing the growth rates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Roblox Corporation is back into full growth mode, with a strong balance sheet to fund investments. The stock is more fully valued, already trading at 7x EV/S targets on the rally to $40.

If Roblox Corporation stock closes the gap back to $35, investors can safely load back up on Roblox. Otherwise, the long-term returns will be generally muted to the annual bookings growth in the 15% to 20% range.