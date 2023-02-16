9 February Inflation-Busting Ideal Dividend Dogs

Feb. 17, 2023 7:15 PM ETAB, ABR, AES, AMT, ARCC, AZN, BHP, BTI, COP, CVS, EXR, HAS, HPQ, JSM, MDLZ, NAVI, PACW, PFE, PM, VICI
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Marketplace

Summary

  • March-April 2022, UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as: “Inflation Busters.” Those five articles revealed 48 equities, with 43 paying dividends.
  • Article titles were, ’24 Pricing Power Performers’ [UBS]; ‘7 REITS Raising-Dividends’ [KIP]…; '10 Stocks for Rising Interest-Rates’ [KIP]…; ‘5 Stocks to Stave-off Sizzling Inflation”[KIP]…; ‘6 Dividend Stocks Whip Inflation…[Barron’s]’.
  • Come February 2023, those 48 top inflation-busting stocks ranged from 0.07% to 10.75% in annual yield and ranged from -20.03% to 39.12% in one-year price target upsides per brokers 2/16/23-24.
  • Top ten Inflation-Busting Dividend stocks boasted net gains from 14.46% to 45.62% per YCharts forward-looking data on 2/16/23.
  • $5k invested in the February lowest-priced five of ten top yield Inflation Busters showed 8.8% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks lead by over three quarter lengths on this ‘inflation-busting’ pack this month.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Foreword

This article is based on five UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's articles, aimed at finding “Inflation-Busting,” stocks since 2022. The author believes these stock suggestions are prescient into the new year 2023. The title and links to the articles follow:

KBIB22 (1A) GAINERS FEB 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (2) FEB23-24 Open source dog art DDC2 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

KBIB22 (3A) 1-48BYTARGETS FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (3B) 1-48BY YIELD FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (4) UP/DNSIDES FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (5)10LIST FEB 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (6) 10GAINS FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBDBB22 (7)10BYPRICE FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (8) 48 BY SOURCE FEB23-24

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

KBIB22 (9) 9 Ideal Inflation Busters FEB23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (10) Recent vs Fair Price Changes JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Dog and Cactus - Humor Bizarre Excitement Balloon

ThomasVogel

Get The 'Safer' Inflation Buster Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
28.86K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog image: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.