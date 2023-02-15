Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIIAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 17, 2023 7:58 PM ET
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.44K Followers

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Manuela Carra - Head-Investor Relations

Pietro Labriola - Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Calaza - Chief Financial Officer

Elio Schiavo - Chief Enterprise & Innovative Solutions Officer

Conference Call Participants

Giorgio Tavolini - Intermonte

David Wright - Bank of America

Fabio Pavan - Mediobanca

Luigi Minerva - HSBC

Domenico Ghilotti - Equita

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Sam McHugh - BNP

James Ratzer - New Street Research

Andrea Devita - Banca Akros

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Telecom Italia Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results and 2023-2025 Plan Conference Call. Manuela Carra, Head of Investor Relations, will introduce the event.

Manuela Carra

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to TIM's full year results and strategic plan presentation. I'm here with our CEO, Pietro Labriola; and our CFO, Adrian Calaza, and the rest of the management team. Pietro will provide an overview of last year's main achievements, while Adrian will illustrate the financial results. Pietro will then outline the 2023-2025 strategic plan update. A Q&A session will follow. Pointing out to you our safe harbor disclaimer on Page 2, let me hand it over to Pietro. Pietro, the floor is yours.

Pietro Labriola

Thank you, Manuela. Good morning, everyone. After 12 months of hard work, I'm pleased to present our results and three year plan update. This will be our focus today. While I understand there is a lot of interest on the recent developments related to net cost disposal, you will forgive us if today, we will not make any comments on this topic and wait for February 24, when the Board will convene to evaluate and define next steps on the offer arrived.

So let's start. Looking at the company now

