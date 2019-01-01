FrankvandenBergh

Currency Exchange International (OTCPK:CURN)

CURN continued to be our best performer in 2022 notching up a ~56% return in the face of volatile underperforming markets, and up another 18% in 2023. Last year we wrote to you about our forward estimates for this company:

“We believe by 2024-2025 time period, with the return of the Banknote revenues to higher than pre Covid levels of $40-45mm and continued growth in Payments revenues to $15mm to $25mm, the company can achieve a revenue run rate of between $60mm to $70mm. While we don’t expect the cost base to stay at $30mm, as we mentioned this is a substantial operating leverage opportunity and we expect this $60mm market cap/$10mm Enterprise Value company to generate $15-$20mm in Free Cash Flow within the next 24 to 36 months”

We are excited to share with you, that while we expected these results a few years out the company was able to achieve 117% revenue growth in 2022 to $66mm, which is close to 60% over its 2019, pre-Covid, peak. How did we get there? The biggest surprise for us came in the strong performance of its Banknotes segment growing 136% to $53.9mm. In the past, this was a sleepy segment, managing non-airport-based 30+ foreign exchange kiosks in the US and Canada and generating $42mm in revenue in 2019.

With the Covid-related North American bankruptcy exit of its biggest competitor, TravelX, CURN was able to slowly take over airport locations as a franchisor, i.e. no capital commitments; helped by the return of travel as well as general inflation both in exchange spread and average transaction size. We believe these dynamics as well as a near monopoly in North America, and room for branch expansion will continue to fuel double-digit growth for the retail portion of the Banknotes segment in the intermediate future.

The other portion of the Banknotes segment is the wholesale portion which was mostly nonexistent in 2019. However, in the last two years, the company has been approved by the Federal Reserve under its Foreign Bank International Cash Services (FBICS) program, after a lengthy due diligence process, and is now one of two companies in the US that can provide international banks with US currency. In other words, if you are say UBS and you need $25mm of US currency CURN will happily provide this service.

This business likely provided mid-single digit millions in revenue in 2022, up from zero in 2019, and we believe can reach tens of millions of dollars in revenue in the intermediate future. The more interesting question one has to ask is if CURN is balance sheet constrained i.e., will it need more capital to grow this business? While there are transactions in the $50mm to $100mm size, which requires a bigger balance sheet than CURN currently has, those are few and far between and most ticket sizes are in the low tens of millions. In other words, CURN can continue to grow this segment without substantial capital additions other than natural working capital growth.

In the Payments segment, also nonexistent in 2019, the company grew 61% to $12.5mm as it continued to grow its Canadian and US existing relationships. The company’s proprietary software CXIFX helped grow transaction volumes by 38% and transaction amount by 47% in 2022, with more profitable transactions in the last year driving revenue growth ahead of volume.

One of the things we have talked about substantially in our letters in the past is our fondness for finding a business with substantial operating leverage, i.e. where revenue growth is substantially ahead of expense growth. CURN is a prime example of this strategy as it grew its revenues by $35mm in 2022, while expenses grew by only $17mm resulting in a 50%+ contribution margin and ~ $19mm in operating profit. Pretty remarkable that this company has been able to achieve these numbers two years ahead of our original projections.

So where do we go from here? We believe that in the intermediate future, the company can continue to grow revenues at 20%+ growth rates with the resulting growth in profits at 30%+. This is a well-run company, with a well-respected and incentivized founder CEO, a new experienced CFO, and a $100mm+ market cap which should earn over $25mm in operating income in 2023. More recently CURN’s direct, private equity owned competitor, Moneycorp was put up for sale by its ownership with asking multiples at 12-13x EBITDA (note, we are using operating income as our valuation basis).

If this transaction is successful we expect this $120mm market cap company, with approximately $40mm in excess cash (and over $80mm in total cash), to re-rate in the $40 to $50 per share range. However, we continue to monitor the company’s capital allocation plans as we believe its conservatism and lack of a clear plan, other than potential acquisitions, may hinder its near-term stock price appreciation. To that end, we have engaged in substantial friendly discussions with management on the company’s capital allocation plans and shareholder communication.

