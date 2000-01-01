Artko Capital - Research Solutions: The Bloomberg / Lexus Nexus Of The Scientific Industry

Feb. 17, 2023 10:00 PM ETResearch Solutions, Inc. (RSSS)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.78K Followers

Summary

  • Research Solutions stock swings were volatile but results continued to be steady and on forecast.
  • RSSS grew its 2022 revenues by 7.9% and what we believe to be the more important metric, its gross profit, over 20%.
  • With private market valuations on the decline, we expect a meaningful Platforms ARR boosting transaction in 2023 which should assist the CEO’s goal of $20mm ARR in 24 months.

Sustainable development goals valid in future modern industry. Renewable energy-based green businesses can limit climate change and global warming.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Our investment in Research Solutions, originally at sub $1.00 in 2017, though with substantial additions over the years, our cost basis has drifted higher, was down 22% in

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.78K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: Copyright © Artko Capital LP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.