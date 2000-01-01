The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Our investment in Research Solutions, originally at sub $1.00 in 2017, though with substantial additions over the years, our cost basis has drifted higher, was down 22% in 2022, up 21% in 2023, and down about 5% since year-end 2021.
While the stock swings were volatile the results continued to be steady and on forecast. The provider of information services for the scientific industry, not unlike Bloomberg is for finance and Lexus Nexus is for law, grew its 2022 revenues by 7.9% and what we believe to be the more important metric, its gross profit, over 20%. This is not by accident and is something we are very excited about.
As a reminder, Research Solutions has a legacy Transactions business, the sale of scientific articles to over 1,200 customers, including 70% of the top 25 pharma companies.
This business has been a steady $26mm to $27mm revenue generator for as long as we’ve been shareholders and with its 23%-24% gross margins has been a consistent provider of $6.0 to $6.5mm in gross profit. There have been concerns that this business has been cannibalized by the Platforms segment and a few worrisome negative revenue growth quarters were offset by 6.9% and 5.4% growth in the final quarters of 2022.
The two main points about this business are that it has been a nice source of funding for growth of Platforms and that its large revenue base’s 0-1% growth rate has masked the growth of the more important segment.
Platforms, a SaaS solution to the scientific research community, which has an average price of $11,100 grew its revenues 32.5% to $7.8mm (and Annual Recurring Revenues i.e. ARR to $8.8mm) which as we can see, despite an impressive growth rate, is dwarfed by its Transactions counterpart. However, in a complete flip of the margins, Platforms gross margins are 88% and its gross profit, at $6.9mm is now bigger than Transactions and represents 55% of total Gross Profit of over $13mm. This was due to a 22% growth in subscriptions to 790 and a 5% increase in average sales price.
The company had a busy year in 2022, including revamping its sales and marketing teams which we expect big things from in 2023. While we had hoped the market would take notice of this company earlier we believe the combination of higher growing Platforms revenues beginning to be a bigger part of the company’s revenue base (growing 10.7% combined in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022) and crossing the somewhat arbitrary but important $10mm ARR mark in 2023 will finally put this $70mm market cap gem on the radar of more managers.
The company has close to $12mm in cash on its balance sheet and is currently in the process of looking for complimentary acquisitions. In the fall of 2022, the company acquired approximately 400 active customers from FIZ Karlsruhe's AutoDoc for a de minimis price which we expect will finally boost Transactions’ revenue growth and present substantial Platforms cross-selling opportunities. With private market valuations on the decline, we expect a meaningful Platforms ARR boosting transaction in 2023 which should assist the CEO’s goal of $20mm ARR in 24 months.
We have not seen any reason to change our price targets as our near-term price target for the company is close to $5.00 with a three-year price target at $10.00+ as the company ARR continues to expand and it begins to generate double-digit millions operating profitability which tend to have 20-30x comparable multiples among comparable companies.
