Acorn’s price performance, down 45% in 2022, and down another 9% in 2023, has certainly been disappointing but not out of the realm of normality of the nanocap world, where even $10,000 worth of volume can push the price of this $13mm market cap company up or down 15%.
2022 was a transitionary year for the company whose main business is providing monitoring services for back up electrical generators in the United States. This is a nice, very high margin, recurring revenue business with a nice $4mm base at close to 90% gross margins. The other half of the $8mm+ cash revenues is the sale of hardware, which results in an increase in the monitoring revenue base.
On the one hand 2022 was a disappointing year in that the sunsetting of 3G technology by major telecom carriers has resulted in low single digit decline of the Monitoring segment revenue, which usually grows at close to 20%, as customers just chose not to go through the hassle of installing new hardware.
We believe that this is a unique, one time, occurrence which has passed starting in the 4th quarter of 2022 and with high teens growth rates in Hardware not abating despite a domestic industrial slowdown we are confident that the company will revert back to its 20% growth in 2023 from approximately 5% cash revenue growth in 2022.
On the other hand, 2022 saw a signing of a transformational agreement with CPower Energy Management to use Acorn’s Omnimetrix software in the customer’s backup generators as a source of energy by power companies in times of peak demand. This deal should allow the customer, dealer, CPower, and Omnimetrix to share in both the standby and energy usage payments by the power companies.
While this isn’t an overnight magic bullet, we believe over time this deal should double to triple the Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Omnimetrix receives from its 30,000+ customers from $100+ to potentially as much as $300 and should drive an increase in hardware sales as this obviously makes owning a backup generator as a lucrative proposition for any future customer.
Aside from 2022, the company has been a consistent 20% CAGR revenue grower and we believe, much like the Research Solutions Platforms segment, once the company passes the $10mm revenue mark it should be on the radar of more managers. The Omnimetrix CPower opportunity can drive the company’s Monitoring revenue base to $12mm and hardware to $10mm within 3 to 5 years where the company may be able to generate over $10mm of stable growing Free Cash Flow and have a market cap of $100mm to $200mm from $13mm today.
While the company has had consistent growth and achieved profitability since we have owned it, the stock price has been disappointing. We have engaged management in serious discussions about steps the company can take to boost its stock price, including encouraging a potential transaction that would better reflect its fundamental value.
