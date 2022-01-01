Artko Capital - Acorn Energy: Disappointing But Not Out Of The Realm Of Normality

Feb. 17, 2023 10:15 PM ETAcorn Energy, Inc. (ACFN)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.78K Followers

Summary

  • Acorn’s price performance has certainly been disappointing but not out of the realm of normality of the nanocap world.
  • This is a nice, very high margin, recurring revenue business with a nice $4mm base at close to 90% gross margins.
  • Despite a domestic industrial slowdown we are confident that the company will revert back to its 20% growth in 2023.

Alternative or renewable energy financing program, financial concept : Green eco-friendly or sustainable energy symbols atop five coin stacks e.g a light bulb, a rechargeable battery, solar cell panel

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Acorn Energy (OTCQB:ACFN) – 8% of Portfolio; $0.30 cost basis/$0.32 current price

Acorn’s price performance, down 45% in 2022, and down another 9% in 2023, has certainly been disappointing but not

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.78K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: Copyright © Artko Capital LP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.