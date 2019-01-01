Galeanu Mihai

Dividend Investing is not something for those that are both impatient or looking to get rich quick. Dividend investing is something that takes time to build through the process of compounding.

Albert Einstein called the Power of Compounding, "the 8th wonder of the world." So when it comes to building a solid portfolio, especially a dividend portfolio, it starts with having a strong foundation. A strong foundation can include exchange traded funds, index funds, or high-quality blue chip stocks.

These are companies that pay safe dividends

These are companies that pay growing dividends

These are companies that possess a strong management team

These are companies that will continue to grow as time goes on

In today's piece, I will cover three high-quality dividend stocks that I consider MUST own stocks. These stocks are not the highest yielding dividend stocks or necessarily the fastest growing, but instead, they are among the highest quality.

Dividend Stock #1 - Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a giant within the health care sector, operating within the following segments:

Consumer Health

Pharmaceuticals

MedTech (Formerly Medical Devices)

JNJ is in the process of spinning off its consumer health segment, which has largely been the backbone of the company for a number of years. This segment owns brands such as:

Tylenol

Motrin

Zyrtec

Band-Aid

Johnson's

Neutrogena

Aveeno

In Q4, the company is expected to complete the spin-off, in which this segment will become a separate company called Kenvue. Current owners of JNJ shares will receive a piece of the new company and the new company is expected to pay a quarterly dividend as well.

The post spin Johnson & Johnson will contain the faster growing Pharmaceutical and MedTech segments. These also happen to be the company's largest segments as well.

JNJ just reported full year 2022 earnings that showed the company generated $94.9 billion in sales, a 1.3% increase year over year. Looking at the adjusted operational sales by segment, the Pharmaceutical and MedTech segments reported growth of 6.8% and 6.1%, with the consumer health segment reporting 3.9% from an adjusted standpoint.

Over the past 12mo, shares of JNJ are down 5%, primarily due to the 10% drop we have seen in shares to start 2023.

This drop in shares of JNJ is providing a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Shares are trading at 15.1x 2023 earnings, which is well below the company's 5-year average of 17.2x.

In terms of the Dividend, JNJ pays a VERY safe dividend of $4.52 per share which equates to a dividend yield of 2.8%. The company has increased their dividend for 60 consecutive years making them a Dividend King and they have a 5yr dividend growth rate of 6.1%. JNJ has actually paid a dividend since 1944, amounting to nearly 80 years.

Dividend Stock #2 - Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is another high-quality name that is considered a MUST OWN by many investors. The company is not only a very well run, but they also have a strong diversified portfolio.

Far too often companies rely on one single product, but when demand tampers down, company earnings feel the pain. This is not the case with Microsoft, as they have products or software as follows:

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Microsoft Windows OS

Cloud (Azure)

Cybersecurity

Gaming (Xbox)

Artificial Intelligence (Chat GPT)

As we have seen a drop off in PC demand, Microsoft's Windows OS products have suffered as well, but given that the company is well diversified, other areas can pick up the slack.

The company's Azure cloud business is the second largest cloud provider behind Amazon's (AMZN) AWS. Growth still remains robust, but the growth has slowed as time goes on and that growth is expected to slow again in the next quarter, according to the latest guidance from management.

Gaming is a segment that has a lot of potential for the company as they have their popular Xbox console and they are looking to acquire the likes of Activision Blizzard, but that has been hung up by the FTC for the time being.

The segment that is getting all the buzz of late has been the company's Artificial Intelligence, or AI. Chat GPT has all the new buzz and Microsoft has built it into its Bing search engine, which has weighed on the search giant Alphabet (GOOGL), which owns Google search. Growth in AI can also have a positive effect on cloud as well, so growth here is a win-win for the company.

It is great when companies grow revenues, but if they are not efficient with it, it can lead nowhere. One metric I like to track closely, whether it is a dividend paying stock or not, is Free Cash Flow. For MSFT, FCF has climbed from roughly $30 billion in 2019, to roughly $60 billion over the past 12 months.

Free cash flow is where dividends are paid from, so this speaks to the safety of the current dividend. Speaking of the dividend, MSFT is more known for their growth and less for their dividend, but I view it more as the icing on the cake. You can get a growth stock with a little extra. MSFT pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share which equates to a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The yield is low, but at the same time, the company has been growing the dividend at a rate of more than 10% per year over the past five years. The company has also been increasing their dividend for 20 consecutive years now, which has them closing in on Dividend Aristocrat status.

Technology and growth companies were crushed in 2022 but have rebounded some at the start of 2023. Shares of MSFT are up 9% to start the year, and down nearly 15% over the past 12 months.

In terms of valuation, shares of MSFT currently trade at 24x next year's earnings compared to a five-year historical average of 30x. Looking out over the past decade, the avg earnings multiple has been 24x, which suggests shares are fairly valued at current levels.

Dividend Stock #3 - The Home Depot, Inc.

The third stock I consider a MUST OWN stock is Home Depot (HD), the leading home improvement retailer with a market cap of $327 billion. HD also happens to be one of my favorite dividend growth stocks as they have proven to generate tons of free cash flow which has led to a fast growing dividend.

HD shares on the year are flat and down nearly 10% over the past 12 months.

Revenues over the past 12 months have reached more than $155 billion, with gross margins of 33.5%. Margins are actually a little lower than usual as the retailer has dealt with elevated levels of inventory due to supply chain issues dating back to 2021.

Home Depot is unique in the fact that they do well when the real estate sector performs well, but on the flip side they can also perform well even without the real estate sector. Reason being is that when the real estate sector, particularly the home building sector, is doing well, new home buyers have numerous items to add to their new home. When the market is poor and interest rates are high, you will see more homeowners stay in place, but maybe do the home improvement projects they had been contemplating.

When it comes to Home Depot, they attract both DIY and Pro customers, but own much more of the Pro customer base when compared to competitors like Lowe's Companies (LOW).

Free cash flow from the pandemic surged as homeowners were stuck at home and had more time to perform those projects. Other projects had to do with the new work from home environment we live in, so the demand surged was evidenced by huge free cash flow. Those FCF levels have returned to normal levels, but they are still capable of funding a strong growing dividend.

Over the past 5 years, the company has increased their dividend at an average of 16.4% per year. The current dividend is $7.60 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.4%. The company has increased the dividend for 13 consecutive years and counting.

Let’s next take a look at valuation. HD shares are trading at a forward earnings multiple of 19x, which suggests flat to 1% adjusted EPS growth in 2023. This compares favorably to the company's five year average of 21.5x and the company's 10-year average earnings multiple of 22.0x, suggesting shares of HD are undervalued.

Investor Takeaway

All 3 of these businesses, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Home Depot, are not only leaders within their respective sectors, but they have proven to perform well over decades. All three companies have great management teams as well, which have built strong balance sheets.

Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft both have AAA rated credit ratings, technically making them more safe than the US Government. Home Depot has an A credit rating, also proving to be high-quality.

Strong portfolios have strong foundations, and I consider all three of these companies to be foundational positions.

The stock market has been on a bit of a nice run here to start 2023, so I will be looking for opportunities to add shares within all three of these stocks.

The stock market has been on a bit of a nice run here to start 2023, so I will be looking for opportunities to add shares within all three of these stocks.