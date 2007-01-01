BNDW: Global Bonds Preferable To Global Stocks

Feb. 17, 2023 11:56 PM ETVanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)BND, BNDX
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • BNDW offers a well diversified portfolio of bonds in terms of geography, sector, and credit risk.
  • The 4.7% yield far outstrips the yield on the MSCI World equity index and the ETF faces much less downside risk in the event of a global recession.
  • If investors were to demand a 1 percentage point higher yield on the BNDW, the ETF should be expected to fall by around 7% which is the current duration.
  • In contrast, a 1pp rise in required returns on the MSCI World would require the dividend yield to rise to 3.1%, requiring stock prices to fall by a third.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Regular readers will be well aware that I believe US bonds will significantly outperform US stocks over the coming years, but the recent outperformance of international stocks relative to bonds also suggests that international bonds should also outperform. The

Chart

German 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield, % (Bloomberg)

Chart

FTSE Dividend Yield Vs 10-Year Gilt Yield (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.03K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.