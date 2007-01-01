Torsten Asmus

Regular readers will be well aware that I believe US bonds will significantly outperform US stocks over the coming years, but the recent outperformance of international stocks relative to bonds also suggests that international bonds should also outperform. The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) is therefore preferable to global equity benchmarks. The BNDW offers a well-diversified portfolio of bonds in terms of geography, sector, and credit risk. The 4.7% yield far outstrips the yield on the MSCI World equity index and the ETF faces much less downside risk in the event of a global recession.

The BNDW ETF

The BNDW seeks to track the performance of a broad, market-weighted index that measures the investment return of investment-grade U.S. bonds and investment-grade non-U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. The ETF is dollar hedged and comprised of equal parts of the Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) and the Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX), with geographic exposure therefore tilted heavily towards the US. In terms of sector exposure, government bonds dominate the ETF, but there is also significant exposure to industrial and financial sector credits. The weighted average maturity is currently 8.9 years while the duration is 7.0 years. The weighted average yield to maturity sits at 4.7%, while the expense ratio is just 0.05%.

International Bond Yields Increasingly Attractive

The recent rise in international bond yields has dramatically improved their long-term return prospects, particularly relative to equities, which have soared over recent months. With the exception of Japan, all the major markets in the BNDW now offer yields in excess of long-term inflation expectations. Even in Europe, where real yields have been deeply negative for over a decade, the recent spike in yields has restored positive real return prospects.

German 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield, % (Bloomberg)

With the dividend yield on international stocks falling sharply alongside the rally in equity prices, bond yields are now above equity dividend yields for most of the markets in the BNDW. Even in the UK, the recent rip higher in stocks and the rise in Gilt yields has left bond yields on par with the FTSE's dividend yield. This marks a major turnaround from three years ago when UK stocks yielded as much as 6.4% above 10-year Gilts.

FTSE Dividend Yield Vs 10-Year Gilt Yield (Bloomberg)

4.7% Yield Far Higher Than Yield On Global Stocks

With US bond yields far in excess of US equity dividend yields, it should be no surprise that the BNDW's yield of 4.7% outstrips the yield on the MSCI World handsomely. Even with dividend payments at record highs relative to sales, the MSCI World dividend yield is just 2.1%, meaning that income from bonds should be 2.6pp higher than stocks all-else equal. This is the highest such spread since November 2007, following which global bonds surged and equities crashed.

Over the past decade dividends on the MSCI World have grown by an annual rate of 4.6%, and if this were to continue, stocks would outperform assuming no change in the dividend yield. However, developed market growth is likely to be at least 2pp slower over the coming years relative to the past decade in my view, meaning that fundamental returns on bonds and stocks are likely to come in roughly on par.

BNDW Has Much Less Downside Risk

While expected returns on global stocks and global bonds maybe similar, the risk-reward outlook for bonds is highly favorable due to the much lower duration. For instance, if investors were to demand a 1 percentage point higher yield on the BNDW, the price of the ETF should be expected to fall by around 7% which is the current duration. In contrast, a 1pp rise in required returns on the MSCI World would require the dividend yield to rise to 3.1%, requiring stock prices to fall by a third. Global investors have historically required around 5% higher returns on stocks relative to bonds to compensate for their higher volatility and the risk of losses during precarious economic conditions. This suggests that the current equity risk premium of around zero represents a good time for international investors to take some risk off the table.