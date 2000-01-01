The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Shyft Group was down 50% in 2022, up 30% in 2023, and down 30% since year-end 2021. Our investment in Shyft Group (formerly Spartan Motors) while disappointing on the stock performance in 2022, is still one of our most impressive fundamental stories that we’ve invested in.
Despite the gloom and doom of the never arriving recession, the company grew its revenues by 14% to over $1 billion for the trailing twelve months that ended September 30th, 2022 as well as its last reported backlog to ~$1.1b, a 23% growth rate. These are impressive numbers for sure, however, for 2022 the company announced a $30mm Research and Development investment into the development of an electric vehicle commercial truck, BlueArc.
This one-time investment brought down reported EBITDA numbers from $95mm in 2021 to a likely $75mm number in 2022 (of course on an apples-to-apples basis it is a $105mm number, if those costs were to be capitalized) and the short term results-oriented market was not a fan.
We are not complaining as the BlueArc truck is incredible. Unlike many of its electrical vehicle start-up competitors that have little to no experience in manufacturing and just have pretty renderings to hype up their stock, Shyft Group has extensive experience in building and scaling prototypes having built dozens of new models over the years and in September 2022 announced a substantial 2,000 truck order which they expect will be close to 3,000 by 2025.
The company’s Fleet Vehicle and Services segment whose average truck body order is around $30,000 to $40,000 per, expects that each Blue Arc truck will bring in over 4x those amounts at over $150,000. In other words, they expect this to be a $500mm revenue contributor at 12% margins within a few years. While most companies with such bluster can and should be taken with a grain of salt, our long experience with Shyft Group and its management team has shown them to be anything but boastful and they tend to err on the conservative side of their estimates.
We continue to look past the short term, especially with this company, which has proven to be a consistent grower through short-term economic challenges. We expect its sales growth, excluding the BlueArc segment, to trend in the 15-20% range on the back of continued demand for last-mile delivery vehicles driven by growth in e-commerce. Including the Blue Arc segment and additional tuck-in acquisitions should lead the Shyft Group to generate over $2 billion in revenues and close to $250mm in EBITDA by 2025-2026.
We do not expect this company to stay public forever and at those levels is where we expect the company’s impressive CEO Daryl Adams to sell the company at its historical trading averages of 10x EBITDA or around $75 per share.
