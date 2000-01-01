The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Potbelly was flat in 2022 staying around the $5.60 price for most of the year, however, as the company pre-announced its 4th quarter 2022 results ahead of guidance in early January, the stock has surged close to 40% in 2023.
Our investment in PBPB was originally a post-Covid recovery special situation with a substantial opportunity to change its business model from one of managing 400 specialty sandwich shop locations to one managing 2000+ franchises as the company hired a former Wendy’s COO, Robert Wright, to execute on the strategy.
We are pretty excited to report that our thesis so far is playing out just as we had hoped. For 2022 the company’s same-store sales are expected to come in at 18.5%, ahead of the 16-18% range provided by the company a year ago. Additionally, shop-level margins are expected to be 10.4%, ahead of the 10% forecasted range. The overall 2022 revenues should be above $450mm or 54% higher than year-end 2020 showing a substantial rebound from the uncertain times during the pandemic.
While 20% growth rates will be harder to come by going forward we believe with the franchising strategy discussed in the next paragraph, inflation sticking around for longer than expected and growth in volume should result in high single-digit/low double-digit revenue growth for the next few years, as well as hitting the 16% shop level margins goal, resulting in $50mm in EBITDA by year-end 2024/mid-2025 and using comparable teens multiples can result in a $20+ price target. This does not take into account the substantial optionality on the success of the re-franchising strategy.
The company currently has 429 locations including 45 franchises or about 10%. The near-term goal is for the current base to be at 25% franchised meaning there are approximately 60 currently owned locations that can be sold to franchisees at what we believe can be $500k to $1.5mm per location resulting $30mm to $90mm in cash inflow to this $215mm market cap company. Additionally, the company has a goal to grow to 2,000 shops, growing franchised locations at about 10% per year. To that end, the company has signed Shop Development Area Agreements for 51 future locations (which may take up to 7 years to open) in 2022.
We believe this pillar of the company’s strategy to be the most important one, and the key to our thesis as we believe it may add $10 to $50 more per share to the value of the company in addition to its ongoing business valuation. So far the strategy continues to be on track and we’re excited to be along for the ride.
