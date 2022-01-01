Karlos Garciapons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We just finished the Q4 and FY analyst call with Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY, OTCPK:MBGAF). Here at the Lab, we have a long-standing buy rating target on the German car manufacturer, this is based on our 'Haute Car Luxury Proposition view To fully price In'. Our investment thesis was based on two pillars: 1) better operating leverage thanks to Mercedes's value on "produce fewer cars at more premium prices" and 2) the company's liquidity to organically grow its EV division thanks also to a reliable and constant free cash flow generation. In addition, in 2022, we positively view the Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY) spin-off, this provided more earnings visibility and long-term capital appreciation for the auto business. For the above reason, we are not surprised to have recorded a positive stock price appreciation compared to the S&P 500 return.

Before commenting on Mercedes's accounts, we would like to comment on our two investment pillars. In detail, top-line luxury sales increased from 15% to 16% of the total company's 2022 turnover, confirming our investment point 1). Top-end sales increased by 7.5% this positive trend was supported by G-Class, AMG, and Maybach. This was also coupled with Mercedes-Benz EV's outstanding performance which increased by 23% on a yearly basis (Fig 1). FCF was stable between Q2 and Q3; but in the last quarter, Mercedes's net liquidity from the industrial business increased to €26.6 billion compared to the €21.0 billion achieved in 2021 end. As already mentioned, this was supported by its industrial cash flow generation which increased from €7.9 billion to €8.1 billion (Fig 2).

Fig.1 - Mercedes Luxury and EV development (Mercedes-Benz Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation) Fig. 2 - Mercedes' industrial liquidity evolution (Mercedes-Benz Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation)

Going deeper into the quarterly accounts and starting with the top line, sales increased to €150.0 billion and were up by 12% on a yearly basis. A positive performance was recorded at the EBIT level too, adjusted EBIT was up by 20% year-on-year. This was backed by: 1) a slightly increased in volumes, 2) higher net pricing and 3) favorable product MIX; however, this positive trajectory was partially offset by Mercedes's financials division which recorded an EBIT decrease by 30% due to higher cost of credit for the increasing interest rates.

Fig 3 - Mercedes financials in a Snap (Mercedes-Benz Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation)

Conclusion and Valuation

First of all, we would like to report the following statement:

In its first year after the Daimler Truck spin-off, the Mercedes-Benz Group continued its transformation amid geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. Strong results underline the improved profitability, even as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and the fallout from Russia's war against Ukraine continued to affect the business.

During the Q&A analyst call, this was emphasized by Mercedes's CEO and is exactly what we have been saying in the last couple of months. Regarding our dividend investors, Mercedes decided to increase its DPS from €5.20 to €5.00 (up 4%) and also announced a share buyback for a total consideration of €4 billion to be repurchased over the next two years. This was positively welcome by the market, and Mercedes is up by more than 3% as we analyze its accounts.

Last time, in our projections, we were estimating a price increase CAGR of 5% by 2025 with an average car retail price from 70k to €85k. This was confirmed by the CEO's latest indication. Mercedes's 2023 outlook forecast revenue in line with 2022 performances with EBIT slightly below the previous year's number and confirmed FCF estimates. The company's software capital market day and new EV will be key catalysts for 2023. In the meantime, Mercedes EPS reached €13.55 in 2022, and applying our 7x P/E multiple (still using a P/E at a significant discount versus its 10-year historical average), we decided to increase our buy rating target from €74 to €85 per share ($22.5 in ADR) - (still applying a 10% holding discount).

Fig 4 - Mercedes dividend and buyback (Mercedes-Benz Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation)

