Introduction

Following their strong start to 2022, it was unknown whether MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) would keep growth investments low or take a more aggressive stance on the back of strong operating conditions, but as my previous article discussed, both roads lead to higher distributions. Fast forward to the present day and thankfully, they are opting for the former, which in my eyes sees management taking the easy road to a higher unit price, which could even reach $50+ one day in the future as they continue pushing their distributions higher.

Coverage Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Following their stellar history, it was not surprising to see their strong cash flow performance continue into the fourth quarter of 2022 as the year ended with operating cash flow of $5.019b. Whilst only modestly higher than their previous result of $4.911b during 2021, more importantly, this cements and thus builds upon the larger increases seen versus earlier years, such as 2020 and 2019 that saw results of only $4.521b and $4.082b, respectively. Thanks to their modest capital expenditure, it also left free cash flow of $4.003b that provided strong coverage of 134.32% to their distribution payments of $2.98b.

This is further confirmed when viewing their quarterly results, as their reported operating cash flow of $1.368b during the fourth quarter of 2022 was the second-highest result in recent history since at least the beginning of 2021. Even more impressively, their underlying result that excludes working capital movements of $1.429b was their highest result across this same period of time. Given how their cash flow performance increased significantly versus earlier years, it stands to reason this represents a record-setting result, which creates a very positive base heading into 2023 that, interestingly, sees management taking the easy road.

MPLX Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

If looking at their guidance for 2023 that accompanied their fourth quarter of 2022 results, it shows they are forecasting capital expenditure of $950m, which is only modestly higher than the $855m attributable to 2022 with the majority once again going towards modest growth investments. When conducting the previous analysis, their capital expenditure guidance for 2023 was not released but as discussed at the time, higher distributions should be forthcoming regardless of whether they stay on the easy road with low to modest capital expenditure or alternatively, lean upon their solid financial position to undertake large growth investments.

In my eyes, keeping their capital expenditure modest is the easier of the two metaphorical roads and represents a business-as-usual approach, which carries various benefits for investors and, thus, their unit price. Most notable as a first point, it minimizes uncertainty, which is always viewed favorably in the market as it lowers risks. As a second point, the larger the growth investments, the higher the risk posed by poor execution or unavoidable delays due to black swan events. When it comes to investing, risk and reward move in tandem and therefore, the more they lower risks, the more appealing their distributions become and thus as a result, it makes a higher unit price warranted.

Whilst I am not a technical trader per se, it nevertheless appears the market is getting increasingly interested in their units. Particularly, during the last three months they enjoyed solid buying support with their lows getting higher and going forwards into 2023, I suspect a push towards a $40+ unit price is likely forthcoming. This is partly due to their strong financial performance and choice to lower risks by taking the easy road with capital expenditure, but also due to their prospects for more unit buybacks and higher distributions, as per the commentary from management included below.

“And as John said, we'll try and be opportunistic on the buyback side. We'll try and continue to show the market that we continue to grow this partnership. So you'll see us continue to increase distributions over time.”

-MPLX Q4 2022 Conference Call.

Management only recently lifted their already high-yielding distributions 10% higher in late 2022 and already, they are signaling higher distributions on the horizon. Even if this does not eventuate, their present quarterly distributions of $0.775 per unit would still see a high yield of almost 8% at a $40 unit price, which is obviously desirable even absent of growth. Interestingly, a $50 unit price would still see a high distribution yield of slightly above 6%, which raises the prospects for another push towards $50+ one day in future years, especially if they make good on their plan for higher distributions and reduce their outstanding unit count via unit buybacks. These tantalizing prospects should help enhance the upside potential of their units, especially given their accompanying prospects to lower risks via continued steady deleveraging.

Quite unsurprisingly, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw management continuing to balance their cash outflows and inflows. As a result, their net debt was once again broadly unchanged at $19.87b versus its previous level of $19.987b following the third quarter. Similar to the last two years, this leaves their net debt close to where it started the year, given that 2021 and 2020 ended with net debt of $20.346b and $20.521b, respectively.

If not for further unit buybacks in 2023, their net debt would obviously decrease on the back of their excess free cash flow after distribution payments. Although, as these are likely to be forthcoming and thus, their capital structure should once again remain broadly unchanged this time next year.

Even though their net debt barely changed during 2022, their leverage still saw improvements thanks to their strong financial performance. To this point, their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both decreased to 3.24 and 3.96 versus their previous respective results of 3.82 and 4.14 at the end of 2021. When it comes to the fourth quarter of 2022 in isolation, due to the short length of time, they were broadly unchanged versus their previous results of 3.14 and 4.04 following the third quarter.

Whilst management did not provide exact guidance for their earnings in 2023, their stellar history and modest growth in capital expenditure during 2022 indicate it should further strengthen, albeit likely to only a modest extent. In turn, they should continue steady deleveraging going forwards, despite their net debt likely remaining broadly unchanged. The lower their leverage goes, the lower the risks associated with their distributions and thus in theory, the higher the price the market should be willing to pay. In turn, this should help enhance the upside potential and make a $40+ unit price even more realistic in the coming year.

Due to interest rates surging during 2022, unfortunately, their debt serviceability did not see as noticeable improvements as their leverage. When their interest expense is combined against their EBIT and operating cash flow, it sees coverage of 5.31 and 5.43, respectively. Whilst the former sees a small improvement versus its previous result of 5.14 at the end of 2021, the latter sees the opposite versus its accompanying previous result of 6.26. When it comes to the fourth quarter of 2022 in isolation, both of their results slide lower versus their previous results of 6.14 and 5.82 following the third quarter. Whilst not necessarily ideal, their debt serviceability still remains healthy and thus it does not necessarily detract materially from their upside potential, as the impact was only minimal.

Since they have not released their 2022 10-K, as it stands right now there is no data on their current assets and liabilities for the end of 2022, which hinders assessing their liquidity. That said, thankfully their results for the third quarter are still sufficiently useful because their continued strong financial performance should ensure nothing could have deteriorated materially during this short length of time. When utilizing this data in conjunction with their cash balance at the end of 2022, it shows a current ratio of 0.78 that is accompanied by a cash ratio of 0.10, which points to adequate liquidity.

Even though their liquidity does not necessarily help enhance their upside potential in the same manner as deleveraging, it still ensures they can navigate anything in the future, which helps lower downside risks. Since they are a large company with an even larger parent company, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), they should always have easy access to debt markets and in turn, this means there is no need to worry about future debt maturities and so forth, regardless of where monetary policy heads.

Conclusion

Whilst a subjective view, I feel as though management is doing everything to make their units more appealing to investors and thus in turn, this makes a higher unit price increasingly likely as 2023 progresses. Apart from signaling higher distributions on the horizon, they are taking the easy road ahead with capital expenditure, which lowers risks with their continued steady deleveraging helping to enhance the upside potential.

Their unit price has become quite accustomed to trading around the $35 mark and combined with these factors, it appears the road to $40+ is looking likely in 2023 as they would still see a high distribution yield of circa 8%. Since there is also scope for more in future years on the back of higher distributions and unit buybacks, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from MPLX’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.