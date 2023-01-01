AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

Toast (NYSE:TOST) investors suffered more than a 22% fall in the share price after the company reported Q4 results. This is being attributed to the company missing EPS expectations and a soft 2023 guidance. While this might be true, we believe the main reason is simply that the market had gotten ahead of itself, with TOST stock at one point rising more than 40% year to date without good reason. As such, the drop simply brings the valuation back to more reasonable levels. The fact that the company did not impress with Q4 results is hardly surprising given the headwinds in the restaurant industry. Despite the headwinds the company still managed to deliver ~50% revenue growth in the quarter, which reaffirms our belief that Toast does have significant growth runway, even if growth is decelerating.

Data by YCharts

The Opportunity

While Toast's main business is payment processing, we are equally excited about all the add-on software modules the company is offering its customers. As such, the company is positioning itself to be the main software supplier to the restaurant industry. This additional software modules include solutions for marketing & loyalty, digital ordering & delivery, team management, and supply chain & accounting. The company recently added a new category with the acquisition of Delphi Display Systems which adds drive-thru capabilities to Toast’s platform. Another important innovation announced this quarter is the integration of the restaurants' ordering systems with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Google Maps.

Customers that purchase multiple software modules from the company are very unlikely to switch to a different supplier in the future given the enormous switching cost and risk to their operations that would represent. That gives Toast a very strong competitive moat and high customer retention rates. It also explains why the company is being so aggressive trying to capture as much of the market as it can while the window of opportunity is open. The company is doing a good job capturing the opportunity as reflected by the ~40% y/y increase in total customer locations in 2022.The digitization of the restaurant industry is currently underway, and once companies select a software supplier it will be more difficult to get them to switch.

Toast Inc Investor Presentation

Growth

Looking at the historical quarterly revenue y/y growth rates, it is clear that growth has been decelerating for some time now, and that >100% growth is probably in the past. Still, we believe that if the company can sustain a higher than ~30% growth rate for several more years, it should be able to deliver good returns for investors.

Data by YCharts

In Q4 revenue grew at ~50% to $769 million, but importantly, subscription revenue and FinTech gross profit grew even faster. It is this recurring revenue that should eventually power earnings for the company, and where investors should focus their attention. The company reports the growth in recurring revenue separately with a metric it calls Annualized Recurring Run-Rate. ARR reached $901 million at the end of Q4, and represents year over year growth of 59%. This is actually very close to the ~60% y/y growth in ARR the company delivered in Q3 and the ~59% of Q2.

Toast Inc Investor Presentation

Guidance

Toast expects to deliver ~32% revenue growth for the full year 2023, at the midpoint of guidance. It also guided for margin improvement and to potentially reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of the year.

For the first quarter, it expects revenue to be in the range of $745 million to $775 million, representing 42% y/y growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of negative $30 million to negative $20 million. For full year 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion, which represents 32% y/y growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of negative $30 million to negative $10 million.

A very interesting comment during the earnings call was that the company expects to operate above the Rule of 40 even as the business grows into its margin profile, and based on the enormous size of the opportunity they see ahead. As a reminder, a Rule of 40 company has a combined revenue growth rate and profit margin that equal or exceed 40%. If we assume a ~10% profit margin for the company, that would imply that Toast believes it can sustain >30% revenue growth for several more years.

Valuation

Valuing high-growth companies that have yet to become profitable is very difficult, but we believe that shares are now trading at least at what can be described as reasonable levels. In the most recent quarter gross profit was $158 million, annualized this would be ~$632 million. With Toast trading with a market cap of ~$10.4 billion and an enterprise value of ~$9.3 billion, the valuation is roughly a 15x multiple of gross profit. Not necessarily cheap, but not unreasonable for a company delivering strong growth like Toast. Another way to think about the valuation is to compare the enterprise value to the Annualized Recurring Run-Rate of ~$901 million, where we get a ~10x multiple.

Toast Inc Investor Presentation

Perhaps the best way to think about the valuation is to assume the company was already operating at scale, and what the earnings could look like in that case. The company's target P&L at scale is for adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total subscription plus fintech gross profit to reach 30% to 35%. That would imply that if the company was already operating at scale, and with an ARR of ~$901 million, it would have an adjusted EBITDA of ~$300 million. This would result in an EV/Adj. EBITDA of ~30x if the company had today the margin profile it expects to reach at scale. While this can look like a high multiple, we have to remember that Toast is growing very rapidly.

Toast Inc Investor Presentation

We believe there is high uncertainty to what the fair value of the company should be, as it is very dependent on how the growth rate evolves the next few years. For 2023 the company is guiding for ~32% growth, which is a significant deceleration compared to 2022. The Rule of 40 comments during the earnings call appear to hint that the company believes growth of ~30%+ should be sustainable for at least several more years. At least the valuation no longer appears detached from fundamentals, as can be seen from the EV/Revenues multiple stabilizing at more reasonable levels. At the current valuation we believe that if the company can deliver on the long-term margins target and can keep growth at least above 30% for several more years, investors could do well with the shares.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As a high-growth company that has yet to reach sustained profitability, Toast remains very risky. It also faces intense competition from other payment processing solution providers, including some that are not completely focused on the restaurant industry. This focus on restaurants gives the company a competitive advantage, but also means the company is exposed to trends that affect the industry. Still, we believe the biggest risk for Toast investor's remains a valuation that reflects high-growth expectations. Should this high growth fail to materialize, shares could be re-rated much lower.

Conclusion

We would qualify Toast's Q4 results and 2023 guidance as slightly disappointing, especially guidance that revenue will decelerate to ~32% in 2023. We believe, however, that the significant share price decline after results was mostly the result of the market getting ahead of itself, with the share price increasing by more than 40% early in the year for apparently no good reason. This stretched the valuation to a point where a small disappointment would result in a significant share price correction. We believe this price correction left shares trading with a reasonable valuation, and as such we are maintaining our 'Buy' rating.