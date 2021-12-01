MarsBars

ETFs are a great way to get automatic, no-brainer diversification. This brings me to Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), which as shown below, continues to trade well below its 52-week high of $113 achieved in April of last year. In this article, I highlight what makes VNQ a solid choice for long-term income and growth investors at present, so let's get started.

Why VNQ?

VNQ is an exchange traded fund from Vanguard, arguably the gold standard of asset managers. Unlike other brokerages, Vanguard does not have shareholders, and is owned by the investors in its mutual funds. It uses its profits to lower fees that it charges shareholders. As one would expect, VNQ charges a low 0.12% expense ratio, sitting far below the 0.45% ETF sector median.

Admittedly, VNQ's real estate focus has been a drawback for the ETF, as the market has punished REITs and the real estate sector in general for its supposed "bond-like" attributes and exposure to interest rate risk. This is reflected by VNQ's price, as it continues to trade below the midpoint of its 52-week range.

However, it's important to understand that the reasoning behind interest rate hikes is due to inflation, and inflation is actually good for asset price appreciation over the long-term. This may be especially true for VNQ's hard assets, which unlike other assets, tend to hold up their value rather well and rise with inflation.

This may be especially true in the current era of higher rates, which makes it more expensive to build competing assets, making existing assets all the more valuable.

As shown below, VNQ's top 10 holdings is comprised of leaders in their respective industries, including industrial, cell tower, data center, net lease, and self-storage giants Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQIX), Realty Income (O), and Public Storage (PSA).

All the more notable is that REIT balance sheets have greatly improved over the past 15 years, and the vast majority of the top 10 holdings carry solidly investment grade credit ratings ranging from BBB to A. This makes them well-prepared to handle a rising rate environment, and even be net acquirers of real estate at discounted prices, as higher leveraged private market players are edged out due to higher interest rates.

For all the economic uncertainty around rising rates, the fact remains that the U.S. economy is on solid footing, as supported by a very low unemployment rate and solid jobs growth, as noted by Hoya Capital in a report this month:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that the U.S. economy added 517k jobs in January - significantly above expectations of 185k - a surprisingly solid report given the continued trickle of corporate layoff announcements in recent weeks. Job growth was relatively broad-based in the latest NFP report led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. ADP data earlier in the week came in below estimates, however, with private payrolls expanding by 106,000 in January.

Hoya Capital sees a mixed 2023 outlook for REITs, with Industrial and Residential REITs being upside standouts, forecasting mid-single digit FFO growth in 2023, while strip center, net lease, and healthcare REIT FFO is expected to be roughly flat.

However, a number of factors such as a soft landing on interest rates could spur economic growth future, and REITs' 2022 results suggest strong overall performance that overachieved expectations, as highlighted in another recent report:

At the halfway point of another consequential real estate earnings season, results have modestly exceeded expectations with 56% of REITs reporting 2022 Funds From Operations ("FFO") above their prior guidance while 3 (8%) missed their guidance.

Importantly for dividend investors, VNQ currently yields a respectable 3.6% and earns an A- dividend grade. Moreover, over the trailing 12 months, VNQ's dividend saw a healthy 8.8% growth. The decent starting yield for VNQ also sets a somewhat low bar for dividend growth going forward, as it would need to grow by just 6.4% per year to achieve a respectable ~10% CAGR.

Investor Takeaway

VNQ offers investors a high-quality and diverse REIT portfolio, with top 10 holdings comprising of some of the largest companies in their respective real estate subsectors. While rising interest rates may be a headwind, most of VNQ's top holdings carry very strong balance sheets, enabling them to take advantage of price dislocations in the market. Lastly, VNQ pays a respectable dividend yield, setting it up for potentially strong long-term returns.