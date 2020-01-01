martin-dm

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is a -2x leveraged exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the inverse daily price action of bonds. Simply put, TBT rallies when long-term interest rates climb and bond prices fall. That setup has worked quite well over the last few years defined by a steady trend higher in bond yields, which gained momentum in 2022 amid stubborn inflation and the series of Fed rate hikes.

Indeed, TBT is up more than 55% over the past year highlighting the attraction of this unique trading instrument. Recognizing the speculative nature of the fund, there's a case to be made that TBT can continue delivering positive returns going forward as a continuation of the "bear market" in bonds.

What's interesting here is that beyond simply a trade looking for higher interest rates or as a hedge against bond holdings, we believe TBT can also work as a proxy to capture other market themes including the potential for a strengthening U.S. Dollar. With the stock market focused on trends to inflation and the next steps in Fed policy, we would also expect higher bond yields from here to pressure equities while TBT gains. Overall, we like TBT and see room for another leg higher.

Data by YCharts

What is the TBT ETF?

TBT attempts to return the inverse performance of the "ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index" over a single day. One way to think about TBT is that it's the -2x opposite of the long-only iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which is among the largest and most widely traded treasury bond funds in the market. While TLT and its underlying index are based on a composition of various long-dated bonds, TBT technically uses swap derivatives to capture the short exposure.

The reason for the emphasis on the TBT's tracking the inverse "daily price" movement of the index, is from the understanding that the structure of the leveraged fund, along with the related fees and expenses, ends up resulting in an inevitable tracking error. This means that on any particular day, a -1% decline in TLT should translate to a 2% gain in TBT (and the other way around), although that connection should break down over long periods.

Curiously, the dynamic has favored TBT since what was the bond index peak in August 2020. Over the period, TBT has returned 118% compared to a -38% loss in TLT, with the bulk of the move coming as the bond market selloff accelerated in late 2021.

Data by YCharts

For context, both the 20 Year and 30 Year Treasury Rates briefly traded under 1.0% during the depths of the lockdown period in the pandemic, before trending to approach the current 4%.

One interpretation of the move is the market's projection that short-term interest rates will be higher over the long run along with the impact of higher inflation which has been a theme over the past year. In general terms, investors are demanding higher yields to hold long-term bonds to compensate for the expected loss in purchasing power over the period. Higher rates at the short end of the curve, more driven by Fed rate hikes, also make cash and liquid money market accounts more attractive.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For TBT?

The question of whether long-term interest rates have more upside is the subject of debate with some good arguments on both sides that are far from certain. What we can say is that while a repeat of the historic bond market selloff and blowout in yields from 2022 is unlikely this year, several factors should also limit a sharp rally in bonds.

The best-case scenario for TBT would be continued weakness in bonds with even high-interest rates. This could occur based on various different reasons including a yield curve steepening.

On one hand, signs are that inflation as we saw last year when the CPI hit 9.1% in Q2 is likely over, trending towards 6.4% in the last update for February. The Fed has already signaled a view that the "disinflationary process" has started which follows a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes from the string of 75 basis point increases to the Fed funds rate, to the last move at 25bps.

These shifts are reflected in the pullback of the long-term bond yields (and TBT) that hit a high in Q4. The 30-year treasury rate is down from a cycle peak of 4.36% in late October while TBT is down from about -22% over the period.

At the same time, there are some new concerns regarding the potential that inflation could re-accelerate or that the slowdown is stagnating. There was an exceptionally strong labor market report for January along with other indicators like retail sales suggesting the demand side of the inflation equation remains hot. The January CPI surprised the upside on a monthly basis, coming in at +0.5% compared to the 0.4% estimate which could play into the Fed's next rate decision. The next few months of data will be critical.

source: BLS

TBT as a Proxy Hedge On Stocks

This is important as the implication of a reversal in the inflation trends from the second half of last year would push the Fed to maintain a more hawkish approach with further rate hikes necessary to bring inflation down to its target level of 2%.

Here we can cite the renewed weakness in bonds, where TBT has already climbed by more than 10% in February, while stocks and risk assets have been marked by a new round of volatility. The relationship here is that risk assets are responding to the ongoing uncertainty in rates representing a headwind for broader macro conditions.

It's not a direct relationship, but if inflation remains hot, and the Fed is forced to keep hiking while the 30-year Treasury rate makes a new cycle high above 4.3%, it's fair to assume stocks would sell off in such a scenario.

That aspect of TBT being negatively correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY), at least in the current market environment, means that TBT can work as a sort of proxy hedge against stocks in the current environment given the stock market is particularly concerned by the direction of rates.

Data by YCharts

TBT For Bullish USD Exposure

We can also note that TBT appears to have a strong positive correlation with the trends in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). This makes sense because, all else equal, higher bond yields make the Dollar more attractive relative to foreign currencies. From the chart below, we can see that TBT rallied sharply in the first half of last year, as bond yields climbed alongside the Dollar Index. Notably, both have been rebounding in recent weeks, helping to further this point.

By this measure, TBT could be used to express a bullish view on the Dollar with a sense that sharply higher bond yields from here could drive a rally in the index back to the highs from last year. The caveat there is that TBT will be significantly more volatile, even compared to plain Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), although that could be an advantage for trading purposes.

source: finviz

What are the risks?

The other side to the discussion is with the scenarios that would be bullish for bonds, and lead to a deeper selloff in TBT. One dynamic that could evolve would simply be that inflationary trends surprise to the downside, faster than expected, opening the door for the Fed to potentially even cut rates down the line based on evidence inflation expectations are firmly anchored at the policy target level. We don't see that right now, but it's a direction that could be on the table getting into 2024.

What would be more concerning, and also negatively impact the TBT fund, would be some type of deflationary deterioration of economic conditions, defined by a surge of unemployment and a collapse on the demand side. Here, bonds would likely gain as yields dropped through a sort of flight to safety trade. Again, we don't see that right now, but it's a view expressed by some that would be a consequence of the headwinds the high-interest rates are creating right now.

As a leveraged ETF, the lack of movement is also a risk. The possibility that long-term rates simply stabilize at the current level and remain rangebound would be more positive for long-bond investors. TBT would gradually lose value through a "drift" lower.

Final Thoughts

As difficult as predicting stock prices can be, speculating on interest rates is even trickier. There are many moving parts, often based on conflicting data points. Our baseline is that bond yields have some room to climb from here, and possibly retest levels from 2022 which would be bullish for TBT.

In many ways, the allure of the fund right now is that there are many different scenarios where bond yields at the long end of the curve have more upside which would be bullish for TBT as our baseline. The aspect of hedging the downside in stocks and trends in the Dollar keeps the fund interesting. Overall, TBT is a risky fund based on a speculative strategy but serves as both a tactical and sometimes strategy trading instrument.