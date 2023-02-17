Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EUTLF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Eutelsat Communications S.A. Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eva Berneke - Chief Executive Officer

Christophe Caudrelier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Sami Kassab - Exane BNP Paribas

Carl Murdock-Smith - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co.

Operator

Good day and welcome to Eutelsat First Half 2022 and 2023 Results Conference Call and webcast. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eva Berneke, CEO. Madam, please go ahead.

Eva Berneke

Good morning, everyone, at least those of you on kind of European time zone, and welcome and thank you for joining us today for Eutelsat’s half year 2022 to 2023 results presentation.

I'm happy to be joined here today by Christophe, who's our new Chief Financial Officer.

Christophe brings a wealth of experience as CFO from more than 30 years in global industries with operational excellence and long-term investments as key elements. I'm sure he'll contribute positively to the transformation of Eutelsat and you'll hear more from him in just a second.

But let's now turn to Eutelsat’s, first, a quick overview of the highlights of first half. In terms of numbers, first half operating verticals revenues were in our forecast range of objectives for the full year. Despite this, which is a revenue decline, we reported further industry leading profitability with an EBITDA margin at 73%, a level that also reflects the progressive rebalancing of our business towards connectivity. On the operational side, we successfully launched four satellites this half year, ensuring a seamless service for existing customers, and also paving the way for return to growth. First half also saw the rapid ramp up of EUTELSAT QUANTUM with now seven out of eight beams commercialized in the first year of service.

